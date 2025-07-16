Review: HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I first heard that HAIR was coming to the Arkansas Repertory Theatre stage, which is running through July 27, my eyebrows were raised. With book and lyrics by Jerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, this groundbreaking rock musical has long carried a reputation for its bold themes and boundary-pushing content. This was by far my most anticipated show of the summer, not only because I had never seen it before, but also because I was genuinely curious how The Rep’s clientele would respond. Directed and choreographed by Christine O’Grady, this production brought HAIR’s countercultural energy without apologies, and I thoroughly enjoyed the shock value of it all.

This reimagined version of the revolutionary 1967 show brought a vibrant, youthful energy that captivated the audience. Set in the late 1960s, the story follows a “tribe” of politically active, free-spirited young people in New York City navigating love and identity, while protesting the Vietnam War. At the heart of the story is Claude, a conflicted young man torn between the expectations of his conservative upbringing and his desire to resist the draft and embrace the ideals of peace and freedom. With its iconic score including songs like “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning Starshine”, we celebrated the spirit of rebellion and community, while hoping that peace and love conquered the chaos of a divided world.

Cast of HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

With that said.... WOW! I was ready and not ready at the same time. It is celebratory, interactive, fun, and in your face. It is not for those who get offended easily and take themselves too seriously for sure. Also, don’t bring the kids – not even the ones that you think are mature enough. They are not....trust me. The Rep has deemed it as rated R” for a reason.

My starry-heart eyes go to both Hank von Kolnitz as Claude and Krosby Joan Roza as Berger. Whew, y’all!! The Rep brought in some hunky actors for this show. And charm? Just their smiles will melt your inhibitions faster than a lava lamp at a love-in. Von Kolnitz brings a sweet vulnerability to Claude, making his internal struggle deeply human and heartbreakingly real. Meanwhile, Roza’s Berger is electric with a wild, magnetic presence who commands the stage with mischief in his eyes and a devil-may-care strut.

Krosby Joao Roza as Berger (center)

with the Cast of HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Equally captivating were Ava Delaney as Sheila and Amirah Joy Lomax as Dionne. Delaney infused Sheila with a fierce intellect and aching passion, giving voice to the emotional toll of loving a man torn by war and identity. Her rendition of “Easy to Be Hard” stopped me cold; it was raw, powerful, and achingly honest. Lomax, on the other hand, brought Dionne to life with unstoppable energy and soulful vocals that soared through the theater. Her charisma lit up every corner of the stage, and when she opened the show with “Aquarius,” you knew right then we were in for something extraordinary.

One of my favorite moments, though, was when Woof, played by the entertaining Brian Earles, is gifted a Mick Jagger poster and is in love with it. When he rushed to save the poster from his friends’ antics, I laughed so hard. Earles leaned fully into Woof’s quirky charm with commitment, making the character a lovable symbol of free expression and joyful oddity.

I love—love—love the groovy orchestra on stage! Having them right there in the action made the whole experience even more far-out. Their energy and interaction with the cast added an extra layer of magic that totally amplified the vibe. Leading this psychedelic jam session is the ever-cool Christian Waldron as Conductor and Keys I. Joining him are Leann Jones on Keys II, Pat Lindsey laying down righteous rhythms on Drums/Percussion, Barry McVinney wailing on Reeds, Matthew Stone shredding on Guitar I, Logan Smith rocking out on Guitar II, Brian Wolverton keeping it steady on Bass, and the brass section blasting us to the moon with Caden Lambert on Trumpet I and Ethan Linder on Trumpet II. Together, they didn’t just play music, they became part of the tribe, guiding us through this groovy journey with soul.

Brian Earles as Woof, Luisa Mauze as Tribe, and Noi Maeshige as Jeanie

Cast of HAIR at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

There is only a week and a half left, so don’t miss it. Get your tickets by calling (501) 378-0405 or visit their website at TheRep.org.

