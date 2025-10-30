Review: FLURFFY'S TALES FOR SALE at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock offers so many opportunities for various forms of art to be experienced and for every age range. Of course they have the museum with rotating themes throughout the year, but they also provide classes, have artist talks, concerts, ballets, and, my favorite, the children’s theatre productions. I love going to the interactive Flurffy shows, where they tie books into their adventures. It a lot of fun for everyone. With one more show on October 1, Flurffy’s Tales for Sale, a fun and original piece written by Emily Swenskie, charms both kids and grown-ups with its inventive storytelling, colorful characters, and contagious sense of play. Don’t miss it.

Emilie Swenskie, Miki Gaynor

One of my favorite parts of any Flurffy performance happens before the show even begins. It’s so fun to watch the cast come out into the museum and build excitement as they search for their audience. It amazes me how they manage to find all of their young friends when I can’t seem to find any of them! This time, Flurffy and friends were playing a lively game of hide and seek, darting through the museum and giggling as the adventure began. I was no help when asked for clues—everyone was clearly hiding from me—but Emily and her friends are skilled seekers, and sure enough, they found everyone! It’s a charming and interactive start that makes each child feel part of the story before they even take their seats.

This show was originally planned to be performed out on the museum’s lush lawn, but I happened to attend on a rainy day, so the performance was moved inside to their intimate black box theatre. The change of setting didn’t dampen the fun one bit; in fact, it made the show feel even more magical, with the audience cozily tucked in close to the action. Still, if the weather cooperates this Saturday, the troupe will return to the well-manicured outdoor performance area, where the world of Flurffy can once again spill out into the open air.

In this latest installment of the Flurffy series, Swenskie invites audiences into a fabulous new adventure where Flurffy and his stylish friends are preparing a dazzling fashion show to raise money for charity. But just as the glitter is about to hit the runway, disaster strikes—their costumes mysteriously vanish! Were they stolen… or did they sashay away on their own? To crack the case, the gang dives headfirst into a whirlwind of storytelling escapades, reading and acting out classic tales like The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf and Caps for Sale by Esphyr Slobodkina in hopes of uncovering clues and retrieving their lost looks. The result is a clever blend of mystery, comedy, and imagination that keeps audiences laughing and guessing all the way through. Look out for those monkeys!

Emilie Swenskie, Baleigh Almond, Aaron Burnside

Joining Swenskie onstage are Miki Gaynor, Aaron Burnside, and Baleigh Almond, who each bring vivid energy and dynamic versatility to their roles. Gaynor’s bold expressiveness and sharp comedic instincts light up every scene she’s in. Puppeteer Burnside adds charm bringing to life the many characters that reside in the Flurffy world, while Almond’s bright presence and knack for timing help the ensemble maintain a joyful rhythm throughout. Together, the four performers create a cohesive, spontaneous show that keeps everyone engaged, even the fathers in the corner trying to hide.

What’s most exciting about this show is seeing Swenskie’s voice as a first-time Flurffy writer shine through with both warmth and originality. Her humor is delightful, and you can feel her deep respect for the existing Flurffy legacy while also pushing it into fresh creative territory.

Aaron Burnside, Baleigh Almond, Miki Gaynor

From laughter-filled moments to gentle messages about creativity, kindness, and curiosity, Flurffy’s Tales for Sale captures that rare magic where family-friendly theater becomes truly for everyone. It’s a reminder of why live storytelling matters, because in a room full of imagination, even the simplest tales can feel brand new.

Catch this troupe’s final performance on October 1 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts—if the weather’s kind, you’ll enjoy it under the open sky; if not, the black box magic will make it just as special. Either way, you’ll leave with a full heart, a smile on your face, and maybe even a tale or two to take home yourself.

Up next in December is Junie B. In Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. For more information, visit their website at arkmfa.org

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...