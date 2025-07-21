Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker in July to be held July 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nutcracker in July Grand Tasting Wine Event will unite ballet enthusiasts, wine lovers, artists, and community members. This celebration of the senses will support the Nevada Ballet Theatre and its upcoming redesigned production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. The event will take place at the Crush Pad Wine Bar on July 26.

Crush Pad Wine Bar will be transformed into a sommelier's playground, featuring over 25 exquisite wines poured by professional sommeliers who will guide guests through each pour with stories, insights, and surprises.

General Admission Ticket Includes:

A curated tasting experience with over 25 wines poured by top sommeliers

A decadent cheese and charcuterie grazing table

A custom artisan wine goblet crafted by Clay Arts Vegas

Live flute performance by Thelma Davis

VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access, exclusive wine pairings, and a private meet-and-greet with Artistic Director Roy Kaiser. Wines tasted will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting The Nutcracker.

This December marks the debut of a brand-new production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, specially reimagined and redesigned for the Nevada Ballet Theatre. This iconic holiday classic will be transformed into a stunning 1930s Art Deco wonderland, created by acclaimed scenic and Costume Designer Michael Raiford. The performance will feature dancers from NBT's professional company alongside students from the School of Nevada Ballet Theatre, offering a magical experience that beautifully blends tradition, innovative design, and holiday spirit. Visit nevadaballet.org to learn more.

Crush Pad Wine Bar is a modern wine bar centrally located in Southern Nevada, offering classes, parties, and music events. Starting in August, Crush Pad Wine Bar will feature live music every Wednesday night through the end of the year. The Old World Bottle Share will take place on August 8, with a theme dedicated to the Old World, encompassing France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Greece, and other classic European regions. For more info, visit crushpadwinebar.com. Follow Crush Pad Wine Bar on Facebook and Instagram.

Clay Arts Vegas, a vital part of the Las Vegas arts and cultural scene, offers beginner to advanced adult pottery classes, pottery supplies, an art gallery, and children's pottery classes. There is space for two resident artists, as well as semi-private studios with natural light. For more info, visit clayartsvegas.com.

Nevada Ballet Theatre's Nutcracker in July will be held at Crush Pad Wine Bar, 7865 W. Sahara Ave., starting at 6 p.m. for VIP guests and 7 p.m. for general admission on July 26. For more info, click here.