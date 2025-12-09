Feature: PRIMM VALLEY CASINO RESORTS LAUNCHES DELIRIOUS COMEDY CLUB AND HOUSE OF MAGIC

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Primm Valley Casino Resorts is launching its new Primm 2.0 era with exciting entertainment options, including the debut of Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic on December 12 and 13, designed to attract more visitors and boost attendance.

Audiences will laugh and enjoy a delightful mix of magic, comedy, and funny people, creating an exciting atmosphere for families, date nights, and late-night fun seekers.

A Night of Magic: 7 p.m. – House of Magic

A family-friendly comedy and magic spectacular kicks off the evening. Internationally acclaimed magician Michael DeSchalit's show, Michael’s Magic Misbehaved, is perfect for all ages, making it ideal for families seeking engaging entertainment.

Double the Laughs: 9 p.m. (PG) & 11 p.m. (R) – Delirious Comedy Club

Straight from their home base in Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club features a rotating roster of comedians who have appeared on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central. Each show delivers fast-paced, high-impact standup from some of the sharpest comedic voices working today.

This special Primm engagement features headliner John Caponera, a veteran actor and comedian known for his sitcom The Good Life and memorable appearances on The Tonight Show, ER, Blossom, The Drew Carey Show, L.A. Law, and countless others. His quick-witted observational style and long-standing career make him a crowd favorite.

Joining him is special guest Ron Coleman, who launched his entertainment career as a Hollywood stuntman with dozens of film and TV credits. Fun fact: Coleman once shared a home with Quentin Tarantino, and the two exchanged career-shaping advice—Ron encouraged Quentin to write movies, and Quentin encouraged Ron to give standup a shot. The rest, as they say, is history.

Show Schedule

7 p.m. – House of Magic (Family-Friendly)

9 p.m. – Delirious Comedy Club (PG-Rated)

11 p.m. – Delirious Comedy Club (R-Rated)

Primm is officially throwing the funniest party in town.

Located just 25 minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip at the California/Nevada Stateline, Primm offers easy access driving I-15 with a welcoming environment for locals and tourists.

Located at 31900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. at the California/Nevada Stateline, Primm continues to deliver impressive entertainment and exceptional value for locals and tourists alike. For show schedules, ticket purchases, and additional resort details, visit deliriouscomedyclub.com and primmvalleyresorts.com/entertainment. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

