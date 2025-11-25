Feature: AFAN AND U=U PRESENT BLUE CHRISTMAS AT HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS NOV. 30

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) rings in the season of giving with the return of its second annual Blue Christmas, presented in partnership with U=U, on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. This year’s benefit concert once again unites powerhouse talent from Las Vegas, Broadway, and beyond—all to support individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

Headlining the evening is Billy Gilman (instagram.com/billygilmanofficial), the Grammy Award-nominated, American Music Award–winning recording artist who first captured national attention with his breakout hit “One Voice.” Gilman has released five albums, including three on Epic Nashville, and became a fan favorite on Season 11 of The Voice, finishing as runner-up under Team Adam Levine. His signature emotional delivery and remarkable vocal range promise a stirring holiday performance.

Joining Gilman is a dazzling lineup of acclaimed performers.

Michelle Murlin (michellemurlin.com), the Broadway leading lady known for Les Misérables, Cats, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, whose chameleon-like vocal abilities and iconic musical impersonations wow audiences worldwide.

Brett Pruneau (brettpruneaumusic.com), a Las Vegas Strip favorite and former vocalist for the legendary 34-year Bally’s production Jubilee!, has headlined at Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace.

Mark Preston (markprestonsinger.com) is a longtime member of the world-famous group The Lettermen. During his 11-year tenure, the group recorded multiple albums, earned induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2020.

Chadwick Johnson (chadwickjohnson.com) is a soulful singer-songwriter whose forthcoming album Unbreakable highlights his gift for storytelling and expressive, genre-blending vocals.

Skye Dee Miles (skyemiles.com) is the powerhouse entertainer beloved for her standout performances in Menopause: The Musical, Holly Madison’s 1923 Bourbon & Burlesque, and late-night favorite Midnight Skye at Planet Hollywood.

Ryan Beyer (ryanbeyermusic.com) is a captivating jazz vocalist whose sound blends elegance, warmth, and emotional depth, drawing inspiration from icons like Chet Baker, Sarah Vaughan, Joni Mitchell, and James Taylor.

Founded in 1984, AFAN is Nevada’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization. The nonprofit provides vital support to adults and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS through a wide range of programs, including HIV testing, medical case management, transportation, housing assistance, food programs, prevention and education services, and ongoing community outreach. AFAN’s mission is to enhance health, dignity, and quality of life for individuals across Southern Nevada.

Its client service programs enhance the physical health and psychosocial well-being, promoting dignity and improving the overall quality of life for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS. For more information, visit afanlv.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer, powerful performances, and community support to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS and help those impacted by the disease.

Blue Christmas offers attendees a festive evening of holiday classics, heartfelt performances, and community connection, with an optional Meet & Greet that includes early 6 p.m. entry and a professional photo with headliner Billy Gilman, supporting AFAN's ongoing work.