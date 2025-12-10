Feature: COLORS OF MEXICO CELEBRATES NAVIDAD & LOS REYES MAGOS

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A one-of-a-kind immersive holiday experience celebrates the heart, history, and magic of Mexico, inspiring pride and cultural connection. The Colors of Mexico at Fashion Show Las Vegas presents Navidad & Los Reyes Magos through Jan. 6 in a stunning 20,000-square-foot holiday installation celebrating Mexican traditions.

Navidad & Los Reyes Magos guides guests through a multi-sensory journey that traces the beloved tale of the Three Wise Men, weaving in centuries-old folklore, brilliant colors, and modern artistic innovation. A vibrant celebration of culture and community, the experience is produced by Fantasy Lab. This acclaimed immersive company first launched in Mexico City and has since expanded to Las Vegas.

"We are delighted to celebrate our beloved Mexico, and the traditions that bring families together as we open Navidad in Las Vegas," said Ricardo López Franco, owner of Fantasy Lab. "Through the use of authentic Mexican art and music combined with cutting-edge technology, we will provide guests a truly magical and memorable Christmas journey."

Colors of Mexico welcomes visitors with a burst of color and festive cheer, creating a joyful holiday experience. The seven distinct rooms, each capturing a different facet of Mexican heritage, can be explored at your leisure.

The Journey of the Three Wise Men follows the North Star across shifting landscapes.

A Pre-Hispanic celebration of the sun's rebirth honors traditions predating Christmas.

The whimsical world of the Alebrijes showcases Mexico's fantastical spirit animals.

A theatrical, nativity-inspired folk tale retells the shepherds' journey to Bethlehem.

A life-size artisan-crafted nativity scene offers an unforgettable photo opportunity.

In honor of Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe on December 12, visitors will receive a complimentary Milagrito charm to personally participate in one of Mexico's most treasured traditions, fostering a sense of inclusion and connection.

Because food is the beating heart of Mexican culture, Colors of Mexico features an array of authentic dishes from across the country. Guests can enjoy classics such as:

Guacamole Tradicional

Esquites

Fideo Seco

Chicharrón de Rib Eye

Rajas con Crema

A festive Tamal Navideño

Special holiday cocktails join the beverage lineup, including Ponche con Piquete, Nochebuena, and Blanca Navidad.

Fantasy Lab is an immersive experience, originally created in Mexico City and later expanded to Las Vegas. A collection of thoughts, dreams, and emotions comes to life through original technologies that blur the line between science and fiction.

Fashion Show Las Vegas brings never-before-seen experiences for locals and visitors, featuring an eclectic mix of over 250 retailers and 30 restaurants across 2 million square feet. For more information, visit: www.fslv.com.

Open to all ages, Colors of Mexico is located inside Fashion Show Las Vegas and is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Entrance fee is $15, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a $15 credit redeemable toward food, drinks, cocktails, original art, and merchandise. For more information, visit colorsofmexico.com and follow Colors of Mexico on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Las Vegas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CABARET (Majestic Repertory Theatre) 24.6% of votes 2. CRAZY FOR YOU (Signature Productions) 18.3% of votes 3. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Super Summer Theatre) 17.7% of votes Vote Now!