Feature: NEVADA BALLET THEATRE UNVEILS GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER

A sparkling new era of holiday magic is about to take the stage in Las Vegas.

Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) launches a completely reimagined production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, running December 13–28. With dazzling visuals, radiant choreography and the timeless Tchaikovsky score, this new production promises to inspire awe and create joyful holiday memories for audiences of all ages.

From the first steps onto the plaza at The Smith Center, audiences will be welcomed into a world of festive décor, vibrant color and whimsical holiday photo moments designed to evoke warmth and excitement. Inside Reynolds Hall, the curtain rises on a richly imagined Art Deco–inspired setting, where young Marie Stahlbaum begins her magical journey.

NBT's fresh staging incorporates the iconic choreography of George Balanchine—still considered the gold standard of Nutcracker productions—while layering in lavish scenic elements and costume design reminiscent of 1930s elegance. The result is a fusion of classic American ballet and Las Vegas–style theatrical flair.

Beloved characters, including the Sugarplum Fairy, Dewdrop, Mother Ginger and her Polichinelles, and the delicious Divertissements of Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate, all return, brought to life by NBT's outstanding company of dancers. Marie and her Nutcracker Prince travel through the glittering Land of the Sweets with the help of cutting-edge stage technology that illuminates both the choreography and Tchaikovsky's sweeping musical landscape.

Tickets are starting at just $35 with 18 performances throughout the holiday season. NBT invites fans of the ballet, those who love The Nutcracker and first-time visitors to make experiencing this version of The Nutcracker one of their December traditions. Whether a guest has attended for decades or is discovering the ballet for the first time, this reimagined production promises unforgettable artistry and heartfelt wonder.

Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform during the opening weekend (Dec. 13-14) for four performances. Patrons will delight in the Nutcracker photo experience presented by Cashman Photography, located in The Smith Center lobby.

The experience of attending George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® will be elevated by local choral groups filling The Smith Center lobby with festive cheer before each performance. This season’s lineup features a lively mix of community ensembles, including Desert Spring United Methodist Church Bell and Vocal Choir, Alexander Dawson School, The Meadows School, Faith Lutheran students, Silver Statesmen Chorus, Keller Middle School Mariachi Program, Candle Bright Chorus, Grace City Opera Theatre, Truth Music, and the Sun City Musicmakers—each bringing their own musical magic to the holiday celebration.

Celebrate the season with a spectacular new holiday tradition—George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® has never looked more magical.

Tickets are available for a variety of prices and may be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box Office at (702) 749-2000. For more info, visit www.nevadaballet.org.

