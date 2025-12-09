Diana Ross to Perform at Wynn Las Vegas During Valentine’s Week 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global entertainment icon Diana Ross will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a special three-show engagement of “Diana in Motion” during Valentine’s Week 2026. Ross will perform Feb. 12, 14 (Valentine’s Day), and 15, marking her first appearance at the acclaimed venue in more than two years. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT here.

Following her previous run of sold-out performances as a headlining resident, Ross will showcase decades of her chart-topping hits, including classics like “I’m Coming Out,” “Upside Down,” and “Touch Me in the Morning.”

Ross’ career spans more than 50 years, encompassing music, film, television, theater, and fashion. Among her many accolades, Ms. Ross is a multi-time American Music Awards winner, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, and in 2012, received the GRAMMY Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas/Diana Ross

