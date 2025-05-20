Richy Müller to Star in Disney’s TARZAN Musical in Stuttgart

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Entertainment has announced that acclaimed actor Richy Müller, best known for his long-running role as detective Thorsten Lannert on Tatort, will take the stage in Disney’s TARZAN musical in Stuttgart this summer. On select dates in June and July 2025, Müller will play the role of Clayton, the cunning wild game hunter, at the Stage Palladium Theater.

“I'm very excited to step into the role of Clayton this summer,” said Müller. “Most people know me for playing more sympathetic characters, so this is a thrilling chance to explore a darker side. Although I’m not part of the triathlon of singing, acting, and aerial choreography that my colleagues perform so impressively – and I truly admire their work – my role is physically demanding in its own right. There’s an intense fight scene with Tarzan that requires absolute precision. That combination of physical challenge and deep character work really appeals to me.”

Richy Müller will appear as Clayton on the following performance dates:

Saturday, June 14, 2025 – 7:30 PM (Premiere)

Thursday, July 3, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Friday, July 4, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 5, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 6, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, July 10, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Friday, July 11, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 12, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 13, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, July 17, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Friday, July 18, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 19, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 20, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Müller joins lead cast members Terence van der Loo as Tarzan and Judith Caspari as Jane.

Please note that performance dates are subject to change. Stage Entertainment cannot guarantee Richy Müller's appearance on the listed dates. Ticket exchanges, cancellations, or refunds due to cast changes are not permitted.

Foto Stage Entertainment: Richy Müller als Clayton (c) Jan Potente/Stage Entertainment

Comments

