Video: Britney Coleman Sings 'Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me' in IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Now on stage through December 14th, 2025.
Watch Britney Coleman as Betty Haynes performing 'Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me' from Broadway at Music Circus' production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The production stars Jason Gotay, Britney Coleman, Michael Starr, Keely Beirne, Nathaniel Stampley, Aniya Simone, Andrew Eckert, Gerry McIntyre, and Omari Tau, with Vicki Lewis.
The timeless movie is adapted for the stage in a merry and bright theatrical experience for the entire family. It’s the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a talented sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, Irving Berlin hits including “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?” and the classic title song. Due to popular demand the engagement was extended through December 14th, 2025.
The creative team for White Christmas includes music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, based on the Paramount Pictures film written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank. The original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie, with orchestrations by Larry Blank and vocal and dance arrangements by Bruce Pomahac. The production is directed by Linda Goodrich, with choreography by John MacInnis and music direction and supervision by Dennis Castellano. Scenic design is by Ian Wallace, costume design by Mark Koss, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, projection design by Adam Flemming, sound design by Joe Caruso, Jr., and hair, wig and makeup design by Sarah Norton, with properties by Christa Kinch and production stage management by Jill Gold.
Videos