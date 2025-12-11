Video: Britney Coleman Sings 'Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me' in IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch Britney Coleman as Betty Haynes performing 'Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me' from Broadway at Music Circus' production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The production stars Jason Gotay, Britney Coleman, Michael Starr, Keely Beirne, Nathaniel Stampley, Aniya Simone, Andrew Eckert, Gerry McIntyre, and Omari Tau, with Vicki Lewis.

The timeless movie is adapted for the stage in a merry and bright theatrical experience for the entire family. It’s the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a talented sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, Irving Berlin hits including “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?” and the classic title song. Due to popular demand the engagement was extended through December 14th, 2025.

