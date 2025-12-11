Video: A WRINKLE IN TIME At Arden Children's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at all-new video of Arden Children’s Theatre'sA WRINKLE IN TIME based on Madeleine L’Engle’s popular novel. Adapted by John Glore, winner of the Newbery Medal, A Wrinkle in Time has inspired generations of readers, and even a major motion picture, since its publication.

Now, the Arden brings this timeless classic to its stage for the first time. Philadelphia-based director Rebecca Wright returns to lead the imaginative production for audiences ages six and up. A Wrinkle in Time unfolds on the Arden’s 360-seat F. Otto Haas Stage (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA) with previews beginning December 3, opening night December 13, and performances through January 25, 2026.

The fantastical production features Meg Murry (Mersha Wambua), who feels more out of place than ever, until a mysterious visitor appears at her door and sweeps her, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace (Jayson Brown), and their friend Calvin (Daniel Burgess) on an adventure through time and space. Guided by three celestial beings: Mrs. Whatsit (Doug Hara), Mrs. Who (Julianna Zinkel), and Mrs. Which (Steven Anthony Wright), the trio must face unimaginable forces of darkness to rescue Meg’s missing father and restore light to the universe. Along the way, Meg discovers that love and courage may be the greatest power of all.

Philadelphia Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. CATS (Shawnee Playhouse) 17% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (The Milford Theater) 5.9% of votes 3. NEWSIES (Viviana Theatre) 3.8% of votes Vote Now!