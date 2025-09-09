The Grand Prairie Arts Council Will Present RENT At The Historic Uptown Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical RENT, directed by Jayden Russell, running September 19–28 at the Historic Uptown Theater (120 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, TX).

Set in New York City’s East Village in the late 1980s, RENT follows a group of young artists as they navigate love, loss, and survival during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. At its center, Mark (Dakota Britvich), a filmmaker, and his roommate Roger (Daniel Aaron Bryant), a struggling musician, hold onto their dreams while confronting hardship and change. Their former friend Benny (Dalton Glover), now their landlord, embodies a path that challenges their ideals.

Collins (Javon Tcheco), a philosophy professor, finds unexpected love with Angel (Joshua Flores), a free-spirited street performer whose joy and generosity uplift the group. Mimi (Shahdae Williams), a bold dancer, begins a turbulent relationship with Roger, pushing them both to confront what they’ve been avoiding. Meanwhile, Maureen (Hailey Hatfield), a rebellious performance artist, ignites sparks in her relationship with Joanne (Janetté Robinson), a pragmatic lawyer determined to balance love and reason.

With its iconic rock score and timeless message of resilience, love, and chosen family, RENT continues to resonate with audiences nearly three decades after its Broadway premiere.

RENT runs September 19–28 at the Historic Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie, TX. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Prekindle.