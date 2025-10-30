SCROOGE to be Presented at North Texas Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Texas Performing Arts will present its 15th Annual production of "Scrooge - The Musical" featuring its largest cast ever with 150 adult and youth actors in this holiday favorite that has brought over 20,000 patrons to Plano's holiday tradition.

Scrooge will be directed for the 8th time by NTPA Vice President and eleven-time Scrooge veteran Mike Mazur, who received his BFA from Bowling Green and MFA from the prestigious New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts. Mike has directed hundreds of shows on both coasts and Texas, and has performed off-Broadway, in Hollywood, London, Warsaw, and Paris.

Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh joins the cast as NTPA's "Scrooge" in his 15th year with opening night representing his 125th performance in this role as the longest performing Scrooge in Texas. "It is such an honor to come back to this role with this amazing cast. I am energized by Scrooge's very special message of rebirth and redemption and the powerful message it shares," explains Rodenbaugh. "Scrooge teaches us that we have the opportunity to start our lives all over again and change for the better, and gives us our second greatest Christmas story."

"Most rewarding to me is when audience members tell us that they come back to see Scrooge year-after-year to get them into the Christmas spirit" says Mazur. "Each year we keep the show new, fresh and bigger and better than the year before, this year enhanced with scenes created from actual visits to Dickens' neighborhood."

The cast includes professional actress Gennifer Stratton (Annie Get Your Gun national tour), former Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams, 2022 BroadwayWorld Supporting Actor of the Year Tom Walsh, and several members of NTPA's creative staff including Kerry Murdock from NPTA Frisco, Elena Maldonado-Dunn from NTPA Plano and the Managing Director of NTPA's Accessible Theatre, Gabrielle Collins.

A true "family" production, half of this year's cast takes the stage alongside a family member, with one family of five active in this year's cast. The cast includes four Tiny Tims, each with a parent in the production, as well as actors from NTPA's Starcatchers troupe for actors with disabilities, and NTPA Deaf Theatre star Meryl Evans. Over two-thirds of this year's cast have been in past successful NTPA Scrooge productions.

NTPA will again provide two "Gift to the Community" performances, providing free tickets as a "Christmas Gift" to veterans and underprivileged families. Audience members will participate in pre-show carols, a special visit from Santa Claus, free snacks during intermission, and a post-show gift bag. Those interested in sponsoring this invitation-only event or applying for participation should reach out to scrooge@ntpa.org.