Lewisville Grand Theater Announces 2023 Season

Lewisville Grand Theater continues its commitment of bringing more live music to Lewisville with the announcement of eight concerts slated for 2023. In addition to the previously announced Alejandro Escovedo concert on January 21 at 8 p.m., the Texas Tunes concert series will include performances by Jackie Venson on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m., Dale Watson on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m., Ruthie Foster on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m., and The Quebe Sisters on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

The Black Box Songwriter Series will include a performance by Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider on Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m., both of whom will also lead the 11th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. On Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m., Shake Russell will take the stage, followed by performances from Lisa Morales on Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m., and Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines on Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. Additional programming will be announced in the coming months.

Texas Tunes: Jackie Venson

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Huffines Performance Hall

Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known far and wide for her complexly beautiful music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr, Melissa Etheridge, Aloe Blacc, Citizen Cope to name a few. Since 2020, Jackie has released 2 studio albums, 2 live albums under her name and several electronic albums under her side project titled "jackie the robot". She also made her National TV Performance Debut on Austin City Limits 46th season, a huge honor for the native Austinite.

Tickets to this concert are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

11th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop

The Heart of the Song: Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebrated songwriters Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider will lead the 11th Annual Lewisville Grand Theater Songwriting Workshop - a day-long exploration into the heart of the song. Open to songwriters of all levels. Participation in this workshop is limited to 20 people.

Tickets are $55 each and include a catered lunch and one ticket to the Black Box Songwriter Series: Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider concert taking place the following evening, Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. Additional tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate of $10. Sales tax and ticket fees included in the price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Drew Kennedy and Josh Grider

Sunday, February 26, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater

After releasing two albums together ("Topo Chico Cowboys Vol. 1 and Vol. 2"), long-time friends and collaborators Drew Kenney and Josh Grider will share the stage for an intimate acoustic concert. Drew Kennedy is one of the most highly regarded young songwriters in the country. Audiences at The Grand will recognize him from previous performances alongside the Traveling Red River Songwriters. He released his most recent record, Marathon, in June of 2022. Known for his impressive collection of catchy, substantive country tunes, Josh Grider is one of the most sought-after songwriters in the country music sphere. He released his most recent album, "Long Way From Las Cruces" in November of 2021.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

Texas Tunes: Dale Watson

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Huffines Performance Hall

Dale Watson has flown the flag for classic honky-tonk for over two decades. He's christened his brand of American roots "Ameripolitan" to differentiate it from current crop of Nashville-based pop country. The Alabama-born, Texas-raised Watson may be the hardest working entertainer today and is rapidly approaching legendary status. He is a country music maverick, a true outlaw who stands alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and George Strait as one of the finest country singers and songwriters from the Lone Star State.

This concert is funded in part by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Tickets to this concert start at $25 and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Shake Russell

Friday, March 24, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Black Box Theater

For more than 50 years, Texas singer-songwriter Shake Russell has been entertaining audiences throughout the region and all over the United States with his unique Americana style of folk rock. Weaving sophisticated harmonies through his songs and drawing from various genres, Shake created a style of folk-rock that is uniquely his own. A prolific songwriter, Shake has written or co-written hundreds of melodies. His songs and albums have frequented the Billboard charts, including "You've Got a Lover" (Ricky Skaggs), "Deep in the West" (Waylon Jennings/Jessi Colter), "Our Kind of Love" (Clint Black), and "You Wouldn't Know Me" (Miranda Lambert).

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

Texas Tunes: Ruthie Foster

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Huffines Performance Hall

Ruthie Foster is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. Described by Rolling Stone as "pure magic to watch and hear," her vocal talent was elevated in worship services at her community church. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. That uniqueness echoes a common theme in Ruthie's life and career - marching to the beat of her own drum. Ruthie released her ninth studio album "Healing Time" on November 18.

This concert is funded in part by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Tickets to this concert are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Lisa Morales

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater

Lisa Morales, cousin of Linda Ronstadt, is a world-class singer-songwriter, with a distinctive perspective and a remarkable capacity for looking both inward and outward. The Texas-based artist draws deeply resonant insights from her own experiences navigating the storms of life and making sense of the complex landscape of relationships. Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, she matches her revelatory lyrics with an expansive musical vision that draws upon an eclectic range of stylistic influences to create music of rare emotional depth. She released her most recent album "She Ought to be King" in August of 2022.

This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.

Texas Tunes: The Quebe Sisters

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Huffines Performance Hall

With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America and Europe. Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music. Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

Tickets to this concert are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

Black Box Songwriter Series: Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater

Recognized by Acoustic Guitar magazine as one of Texas' 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters, Terri Hendrix has earned fans worldwide for her singular fusion of folk, pop, country, blues, and jazz, delivered with poetic grace, melodic flair, and plenty of wit and wisdom. Along the way, she's also co-written a Grammy-winning instrumental (the Chicks' "Lil' Jack Slade") and garnered such honors as a star on the South Texas Music Walk of Fame.

As a Grammy award-winning producer and musician, Lubbock-born Lloyd Maines has played an instrumental role in the creation of some of the Lone Star State's most famous and beloved albums. Over the past 40 years, Maines has worked on approximately four-thousand albums alongside some of the most significant figures in country, rock, and Texas music. In addition to his producing credits, Maines is an A-list steel guitar player and multi-instrumentalist.

This concert is funded in part by the Texas Commission on the Arts. This series is produced by the City of Lewisville. Tickets to this concert are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees included in ticket price.