A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth will launch a digital lottery for A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL. The stage adaptation of the hilarious 1983 classic, from the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land and The Greatest Showman kicks off the holiday season at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement December 5-7 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Thursday, December 4, for the Friday evening performance, December 5. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $32 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, December 7. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.