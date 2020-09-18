Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Achieves GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

GBAC's STAR Facility Program has specific criteria that consider cleaning, disinfecting, and infectious disease prevention plans.

On September 9, 2020, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD) achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation. GBAC's STAR Facility Program, created by the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), has specific criteria that consider cleaning, disinfecting, and infectious disease prevention plans when approving accreditations. The program requires that the KBHCCD implement a plan to control risks associated with infectious agents such as COVID-19, Influenza, MRSA, and TB.

"Accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers, and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to deliver clean and healthy environments that are safe for business," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger.

The GBAC STAR program is performance-based, and, therefore, KBHCCD personnel are responsible for demonstrating that appropriate cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention procedures are established and implemented. Once achieved, the accreditation verifies that the KBHCCD is implementing the best methods to mitigate the risk and recover from outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

"This is a great step forward for our team," said Anthony Lopez, General Manager of the KBHCCD. "The GBAC STAR accreditation is a significant achievement for KBHCCD, and we are excited to provide this new and heightened level of service for our clients and guests."

"This accreditation is one of many activities the City of Dallas is working on to ensure that all City facilities and venues, including the KBHCCD, are safe and clean as we reopen," said Director of Convention and Event Services Rosa Fleming. "The City of Dallas has worked very closely with Spectra and VisitDallas to put in place the proper procedures needed at the KBHCCD to reopen safely and we look forward to welcoming all of our residents and visitors."

The KBHCCD went through the program's 20 elements to achieve the accreditation. The program's elements include plans and guidelines for personal protective equipment requirements, cleaning procedures, and emergency preparedness. Find more information about GBAC at www.gbac.org.

To learn more about the KBHCCD's current protocols, click here.

