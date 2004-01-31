Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN to be Presented At The Firehouse Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Firehouse Theatre is inviting audiences to step into a winter wonderland with Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, running December 4–21, 2025. Directed and co-choreographed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales, this heartwarming, Broadway-style musical delivers all the charm and nostalgia of the beloved classic film complete with spectacular dance numbers and some of the most iconic songs in American musical history.

Based on the 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, Holiday Inn follows Jim, a song-and-dance man who trades the spotlight for a quieter life on a Connecticut farm. But when he meets Linda, a talented schoolteacher with dreams as big as his own, the two transform the farm into a dazzling holiday entertainment destination. As seasons change and sparks fly, Jim must decide what, and who, matters most.

“Holiday Inn is exactly what you expect and want at the holidays,” says Director/Co-Choreographer Ashley Puckett Gonzales. “It stays true to the original film while adding even more of the songs we all know and love by Irving Berlin and updates the story without losing the character of the piece. What fun to do a throwback to old Hollywood glamour with this talented company!”

Featuring timeless Berlin favorites including “White Christmas,” “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin' Out with My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” and “Cheek to Cheek,” this production is a joyful seasonal celebration for the whole family.

Tickets to Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, running at The Firehouse Theatre December 4–21, are $39 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.