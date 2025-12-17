Jaime Castaneda Named Artistic Director at Dallas Theater Center

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Dallas Theater Center has appointed Jaime Castañeda as its Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. Castañeda is the sixth artistic director in the theater's more than sixty-year history and will present his inaugural season at DTC in 2026-27.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to welcome Jaime Castañeda as the new Enloe/Rose Artistic Director for the Tony Award-winning Dallas Theater Center,” board chair Lynn Pride Richardson said. “DTC is committed to artistic excellence and community engagement, and we believe Jaime's experience, creativity, bold vision, and proven leadership, coupled with his dedication to innovation, will guide DTC into an exciting new chapter in the life of the theater.”

Most recently, Castañeda has directed at leading theaters across the country including American Conservatory Theater, South Coast Repertory, Huntington Theatre Company, and La Jolla Playhouse where he previously served as Associate Artistic Director from 2014-18. He has also worked Off-Broadway as Artistic Associate at Atlantic Theater Company from 2009-14. In 2012, Castañeda directed DTC's production of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz.

"Jaime brings a bold, visceral artistic vision, a deep commitment to new voices and a collaborative leadership style that inspires artists and audiences alike,” Executive Director Kevin Moriarty said. “With his Texas roots and national experience, I am thrilled to welcome him home as DTC's new Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. I have known and admired his work since 2007, when he was already one of the most exciting emerging directors in North Texas, and I later saw him create unforgettable work for DTC on the Wyly stage and at leading theaters nationwide.”

Castañeda began his career more than twenty years ago in Dallas-Fort Worth by founding Firestarter Productions while still attending Texas Christian University (TCU). In addition to directing at DTC, other local theater credits include Kitchen Dog Theatre, Amphibian Stage and Circle Theatre.

“Growing up in Texas, Dallas Theater Center was one of the first places where I saw what professional theater and excellence looked like,” Jaime Castañeda said. “I'm thrilled to come back and build on the history of artists and leaders who have been a part of this organization. I'm eager to join Kevin, the board and our staff to create lasting theatrical experiences for our audiences.”

Castañeda succeeds a distinguished line of artistic leadership at Dallas Theater Center, including founding artistic director Paul Baker, Adrian Hall, Ken Bryant, Richard Hamburger and Kevin Moriarty, who served as Enloe/Rose Artistic Director from 2007 to 2022.

Jonathan Norton, DTC's Resident Playwright, is currently serving as Interim Artistic Director and will continue to lead the remainder of the 2025-26 season which culminates in the world premiere of his play Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem in May.

Following a transition period, Castañeda will assume his full-time role in July 2026. As Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, he will lead the theater's artistic vision, direct and produce plays and musicals, oversee DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company and partner with Moriarty, the staff and the Board of Trustees to advance DTC's mission, vision and values.

“We are extremely pleased with a successful national search that brings Jaime to Dallas Theater Center,” Chris Luna, chair of the search committee and DTC board member, said. “His energy is contagious and he understands Texas and Dallas. We look forward to collaborating with Jaime as he continues his innovative approach to regional theater.”

Castañeda was selected for the role following a national search led by Management Consultants for the Arts. The search committee, chaired by Luna and co-chaired by Lynn Pride Richardson, included Jennifer Altabef, Diane Brierley, Lauren Embrey, Sam Holland (Algur H. Meadows Dean, SMU Meadows School of the Arts), Sharron Hunt, Randy Kender, Julie Kosnik, Deborah McMurray, Sam Megally, Liz Mikel (DTC Brierley Resident Acting Company member), Kevin Moriarty (DTC Executive Director), Jonathan Norton (DTC Interim Artistic Director), Andy Smith, Lily Weiss (Executive Director, Dallas Arts District) and Donna Wilhelm.

Castañeda is a recipient of the Princess Grace Award, the Drama League Directing Fellowship, and holds a BFA from Texas Christian University and an MFA in Directing from University of Texas at Austin.

