THE PRODUCERS, SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Firehouse Theatre 2026 Season

The Firehouse Theatre will present its 2026 season, titled “Raise Your Voice!”, featuring a lineup of musicals spanning classic rock, Broadway comedy, family programming, and Stephen Sondheim. The season will run throughout the year at the Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, Texas, with productions celebrating music, storytelling, and theatrical expression.

The 2026 mainstage season will open with RING OF FIRE, a musical built around the songbook of Johnny Cash, followed by Mel Brooks’ THE PRODUCERS. The spring lineup will continue with SISTER ACT, before moving into summer productions of SHREK THE MUSICAL and GREASE. In the fall, the theatre will stage Stephen Sondheim’s SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, and the season will conclude with DISNEY’S FROZEN during the winter holiday period.

Artistic Producer Owen Beans said the season reflects the unifying role of music and storytelling across genres, highlighting works that center on individuality, humor, resilience, and community.

Season tickets are now on sale, with packages available at introductory pricing through late December before increasing. Season ticket holders will receive priority access to tickets ahead of the general on-sale date, along with discounts on select Performing Arts Series events throughout the year.

RING OF FIRE

January 29 – February 15 | PG

Built around the songbook of Johnny Cash, RING OF FIRE traces a musical journey through themes of love, faith, struggle, redemption, and home. Featuring more than two dozen songs including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “A Boy Named Sue,” the production presents a theatrical portrait of the artist through music and storytelling.

THE PRODUCERS

March 12 – March 29 | PG

Mel Brooks’ musical comedy follows Broadway producer Max Bialystock and accountant Leo Bloom as they attempt to stage the biggest flop in theatre history. Their plan backfires when Springtime for Hitler becomes an unexpected hit, leading to escalating chaos and consequences.

SISTER ACT

May 14 – May 31 | PG

After witnessing a murder, nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier is placed in protective custody inside a convent. As she transforms the choir with her musical talents, Deloris reshapes the community while trying to stay one step ahead of those pursuing her.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

June 25 – July 12 | PG

Based on the animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL follows an unlikely hero on a journey alongside Donkey and Princess Fiona. The stage adaptation brings together fairy tale characters, humor, and original songs in a family-friendly production.

GREASE

August 6 – August 23 | PG

Set at Rydell High in 1959, GREASE follows Danny and Sandy as they navigate teenage romance during their senior year. The musical features songs including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

October 15 – November 1 | R

Stephen Sondheim’s musical thriller tells the story of Sweeney Todd, a barber seeking revenge after being wrongfully exiled. His partnership with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett leads to a dark and escalating chain of events in Victorian London.

DISNEY’S FROZEN

December 3 – December 20 | PG

The season concludes with DISNEY’S FROZEN, following sisters Anna and Elsa in the kingdom of Arendelle. As Elsa’s powers bring eternal winter, Anna sets out on a journey to reunite her family and restore balance.

