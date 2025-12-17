Video: Aiden Ross Performs ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' on THE VOICE Finale





During the first night of The Voice Season 28 finale, finalist Aiden Ross took the stage to perform a rendition of "The Winner Takes It All." The ABBA song is known to Broadway audiences for its inclusion in Mamma Mia!, where it is sung by the character of Donna.

Ross performed the song on a giant chessboard, a reference to another ABBA musical, Chess, the revival currently playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre. Mamma Mia! is also back on Broadway, playing a limited run at the Winter Garden Theatre through February 1, 2026. Check out Ross's performance now.

In the second part of the finale, which aired on Tuesday, Ross was officially crowned the winner of Season 28. Guided by Coach Niall Horan, Ross faced off against a chorus of fellow competitors, including teammates DEK of Hearts, Team Reba’s Aubrey Nicole, Team Bublé’s Max Chambers and Jazz Mckenzie, and Team Snoop’s Ralph Edwards.

Ross grew up in the same college town where he now studies engineering at Texas A&M. Now a sophomore, he’s a member of HardChord DynaMix, the university’s premier a cappella group. He got his start in school musicals and family sing-alongs, later teaching himself guitar as a teen. Since then, he’s performed everywhere from local festivals to hay-bale stages on his family’s Rockberry Ranch outside San Antonio.

Season 28 of The Voice has reached more than 30 million total viewers cross-platform to date. The Voice: Battle of Champions returns for Season 29 in February with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.