Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks Fiyero's Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurette

In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, Jonathan Bailey speaks about the dramatic transformation of his character Fiyero as seen in the new movie. Warning: plot spoilers ahead for the film and the stage musical.

"The Scarecrow transformation was always going to be a real point of focus and conversation," says Bailey in the video. "The big challenge in terms of acting is maintaining emotional continuity while radically shifting form. It really is a story about choosing love firercly, freely and without regret."

Watch the featurette, where Bailey highlights the sacrifice Fiyero makes for Elphaba and the powerful bond that keeps them connected, even as he takes on a different form.

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. As of December 11, the movie has grossed more than $444 million worldwide.

check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.