I GOT THE LAST LAUGH Comes to the Jubilee Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jubilee Theatre has announced the upcoming production of The Voices of Donny Hathaway, an electrifying celebration of the legendary singer, songwriter, and musician whose timeless artistry shaped soul, gospel, and R&B for generations to come.

Directed by Khira Hailey and written by Robert King Jr., The Voices of Donny Hathaway brings Hathaway's unforgettable music to life on stage in a stirring theatrical experience. Through song, story, and performance, the production explores Hathaway's journey from his gospel roots to his rise as one of the most revered voices of the 20th century.

Audiences can expect a vibrant evening filled with Hathaway's greatest hits, soul-stirring performances by a powerhouse ensemble, and an exploration of the influences, collaborations, and stories that shaped his artistry. This moving tribute not only honors Donny Hathaway's music but also reflects Jubilee Theatre's mission to uplift, entertain, and spark conversation through powerful storytelling.

The production runs from November 7, 2025 through November 31, 2025.