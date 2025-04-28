Brianna Woods Joins DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Dallas Theater Center has revealed Brianna “Bri” Woods as the newest member of DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company. Woods will serve as the Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor for the 2025-26 season. She has previously been seen on DTC stages in Waitress and A Christmas Carol, and was the Assistant Movement Director for Shane. Woods will receive her MFA in Acting from SMU Meadows School of the Arts this month and will be seen in shows throughout DTC's 2025-26 season. She also joins Tiana Kaye Blair and Molly Searcy who previously served as Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actors and have both remained members of the Brierley Resident Acting Company.

“I am honored to welcome Bri Woods to DTC as the newest member of the Brierley Resident Acting Company,” Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton said. “It has been a joy getting to know Bri's work over the last two seasons. She started her work with us in 2023's production of A Christmas Carol and earlier this season she served as Assistant Movement Director for Shane. Most recently she delighted audiences as part of the ensemble for Waitress. And I am excited to see her artistry deepen next season when she takes on exciting new challenges in A Christmas Carol and Ragtime. I am grateful to Linda Custard for her continued support of DTC, SMU and the next generation of theater-makers.”

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Bri Woods as the next Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor,” Linda Custard said. “Her talent and dedication embody the spirit of the important partnership between Dallas Theater Center and SMU Meadows School of the Arts, which continues to nurture and elevate the next generation of great actors.”

“Becoming a Brierley Resident Acting company member is in perfect alignment with wrapping up three wonderfully wild years at SMU,” Brianna Woods said. “I'm beyond grateful and ready to sink my teeth into this upcoming season!”

Dallas Theater Center's Brierley Resident Acting Company includes: Christina Austin Lopez, Tiana Kaye Blair, Blake Hackler, Bob Hess, Liz Mikel, Alex Organ, Molly Searcy, Tiffany Solano, Sally Nysteun Vahle, Esteban Vilchez and Zachary J. Willis.

is an actor, singer, storyteller, and mischief enthusiast from Kansas City. She's a proud, soon-to-be graduate from Southern Methodist University with an M.F.A in Acting. She loves to cook and loves a funny story. Dallas credits include: A Christmas Carol (Dallas Theater Center); Spring Awakening (Watering Hole Collective); The Winter's Tale, No Child, An Octoroon, The Seagull (SMU). Kansas City credits include: Mary's Wedding, A Christmas Carol, A Raisin in the Sun, School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, Welcome to Fear City, Between the Lines (Kansas City Repertory Theater); Godspell (Starlight Theatre); Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War (The Unicorn); Lefty and Crabbe (Living Room Theatre); Garfield: A Musical with Cattitude (The Coterie); Big River (Musical Theatre Heritage); Harvey and Angel Street (Kansas Classical Theatre). New York: Floyd Collins (Lenfest Center for the Arts.) Education: BA University of Kansas, 2018. MFA Southern Methodist University 2025.

