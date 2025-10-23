BAREFOOT IN THE PARK to be Presented by The Hopeful Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hopeful Theatre Project will present BAREFOOT IN THE PARK by Neil Simon, benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.

"Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running 'barefoot in the park' would be a start..." (Concord Theatricals)

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards our annual partner, Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, and their mission of providing a comforting and supportive environment for families facing the challenges of childhood illness.