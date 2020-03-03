HADESTOWN, MOULIN ROUGE! and More Announced 20-21 Playhouse Square Broadway Series

Over an online stream of the annual Broadway Launch Special this evening, Playhouse Square revealed the seven shows that will comprise the much-anticipated 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, THE CHER SHOW, THE PROM, AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and HADESTOWN.

Playhouse Square, with a record-breaking season of nearly 49,000 season ticket holders, leads the nation's Broadway tour markets. Each production will visit Cleveland for a total of three weeks, with an additional two weeks of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, giving Northeast Ohioans plenty of opportunities to see more of Broadway's best.

Season tickets to the 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square are now available by calling 216-640-8800 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway. Season ticket packages range from $100-$700 each with monthly payment plans available. The Broadway Launch Special can be viewed in its entirety at playhousesquare.org/launch, featuring performances, and an in-depth look at all seven shows.

The 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series Includes:

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

November 3-22, 2020

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prizewinning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

January 5-24, 2021

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on tour! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL still "Dazzles!" (Deadline) and is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.



THE CHER SHOW

February 2-21, 2021

THE TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

This hit Broadway musical features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Rolling Stone raves "THE CHER SHOW is an explosion of fabulous excess," and The New York Times calls it a "a blindingly sparkly celebration of Cher's life."

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

THE PROM

March 9-28, 2021

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Variety raves, "It's so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst." And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, "It's comic gold!"

THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

You belong at THE PROM!

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), AIN'T TOO PROUD launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

May 5-June 6, 2021

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy nominee Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

HADESTOWN

July 6-25, 2021

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singersongwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.





