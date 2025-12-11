🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beck Center for the Arts will present Architecture: From the Ground Up, a group photography exhibition featuring members of the Rust Belt Photo Collective.

The exhibition will offer contemporary views of architecture through locally focused imagery, with more than forty pieces examining design, politics, color, and cultural identity. Curators Denyce Renee, June Hund, and Jamie Richey assembled the work from artists within the Cleveland-based collective.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center’s Associate Director of Visual Arts, said, “The Rust Belt Photo Collective brings together exceptional photographers with a wide-range of focus. In this exhibition, see the face of our cities in a different light, and through the eyes of local artists.”

The exhibition will be on view from January 2 to February 27, 2026, and will be free for the public. A free artist reception will be held in the main building on February 13 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The presentation is supported by The Harry K. Fox & Emma R. Fox Charitable Foundation, with additional funding from First Federal Lakewood, the Ohio Arts Council, and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Beck Center continues to provide arts education in music, dance, visual arts, theater, and creative arts therapies, with financial assistance available for qualified participants.

