The National Center For Choreography–Akron To Launch 10th Anniversary Celebration

The National Center for Choreography–Akron (NCCAkron) will begin its 10th anniversary celebration, launching an 18-month series of public events, research and development residencies, and national convenings in Akron and cities including Houston, Memphis, Minneapolis–St. Paul, and Boston.

Established in 2015 with lead support from Knight Foundation, NCCAkron is one of two national centers for choreography in the United States. The organization has worked with more than 800 choreographers from 100 U.S. cities through residencies, research opportunities, and fieldwide convenings. Its public-facing programs include conversations, events, podcasts, and publications.

Over the past decade, NCCAkron has invested nearly $3 million in artists and arts workers and has hosted more than one hundred Research, Creative, Technical, and Dancing Lab residencies, along with Creative Administration Research retreats. The organization has facilitated activities in regions across the country, working with artists and thought partners in both urban and regional settings.

NCCMedia, the organization’s digital publishing arm, includes the NCCAkron Series in Dance, created with the University of Akron Press, and the podcasts Inside the Dancer’s Studio and How People Move People.

Founding Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke said, “Ten years ago we asked ourselves: what is possible for a center focused on research and development in dance? We set out to redefine creative investment by reimagining how we support choreographers and dance as an art form… As a connector, cultural matchmaker, and hyperagent for the field, NCCAkron continues to learn as we champion the artists shaping the future of dance.”

NCCAkron will continue hosting research and development opportunities for artists nationwide. Upcoming residencies and collaborations include Ashwini, Aparna, and Ranee Ramaswamy; Shamel Pitts/TRIBE; Michael J. Love; Yayoi Kambara; and Angelina Ramirez with Carlos Menchaca.

Public programming will take place in Akron and additional cities. Dancing Conversation events will continue with sessions focused on creative process and aging. The organization also plans Making Moves events in multiple regions.

In Akron, anniversary programming will include a Dance Party Through the Decades fundraiser and the return of Dance Club: A Social Experiment for Dance Audiences. Creative Administration Research activities will continue with investigative retreats, Learning Journey gatherings, and the next National Summit Convening, which brings together artists and thought partners from across the U.S.

NCCMedia will expand with new seasons of Inside the Dancer’s Studio and How People Move People. The next Knight Choreography Prize recipient will also be named as part of the extended anniversary cycle.

A full programming calendar is included in the original announcement, with timelines subject to change.

The National Center for Choreography–Akron supports the research and development of new dance work by exploring the full potential of the creative process. Through residencies, convenings, and artist-centered initiatives, the organization focuses on experimentation, shared inquiry, and resource-building across the field. More information is available at nccakron.org.

