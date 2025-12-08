ProMusica Will Kick Off 2026 With Soprano Camilla Tillin

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will open 2026 at the Southern Theatre with a program that features soprano Camilla Tilling, for her ProMusica debut in Mahler Symphony No. 4. Led by Music Director David Danzmayr on Jan. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., the program will include Osvaldo Golijov’s Three Songs for Soprano and String Orchestra and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4.

“Camilla Tilling is one of the most sought after sopranos of today, and we are thrilled to welcome her to join ProMusica for the first time,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “Her voice brings the emotional depth for Golijov’s songs, and performing Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in this rare chamber arrangement allows audiences to experience his music in an entirely new and more intimate way.”

The concert will open with Osvaldo Golijov’s Three Songs for Soprano and String Orchestra, a set of three emotional songs that blend Klezmer, classical and folk influences with expressive vocal lines and string writing. The second half of the program will include Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 – a four-movement work known for its light character and its heavenly, childlike finale featuring soprano. In it’s original form, there are typically 70-90 musicians onstage for this piece. ProMusica will perform the rarely heard chamber orchestra arrangement by Yoon Jae Lee, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience the composer’s typically large-scale work in a more intimate setting.

Tilling is one of Sweden’s most praised sopranos, celebrated for her voice and musicality. Recently, she performed Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Royal Concertgebouw and Los Angeles Philharmonic, Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder with Esa-Pekka Salonen and the London Philharmonia, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with Gianandrea Noseda and the National Symphony Orchestra. Tilling has also toured in Peter Sellars’s stagings of Bach’s Passions with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle and was chosen as Strauss soloist for Bernard Haitink’s final concerts with the Radio Filharmonisch Orkest. This will be her first appearance in Columbus, OH.

