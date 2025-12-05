Photos: THE HOBBIT at Dobama Theatre

The production is based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien.
The second production of Dobama Theatre’s 2025/26 mainstage season is the Cleveland Premiere of Greg Banks' imaginative stage adaptation of THE HOBBIT, based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Check out photos below!
The production is directed by Erin E. Dolan and runs December 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026 at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre.
The show features Cody Swanson* (Bilbo), Matthew Wright* (Gandalf/Others), Danny Simpson (Gollum/Others), Chelsea Cannon (Kili/Others), Rob Grant III (Balin/Others), Arianna Starkman (Ori/Others), Jasmine Renee (Oin/Others), Chennelle Bryant-Harris (Bombur/Others), Mugs Johnson (u/s Bilbo/ Swing), Jailyn Harris (Swing), and Kim Martin (Swing).
The creative team for the production includes scenic design by Ben Needham, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by India Blatch-Geib, lighting design by Maya Fein, props design by Dred Geib, and will be stage managed by Barbara Kozlov*.
*indicates member Actors' Equity Association
Photo Credit: Steve Wagner Photography
Cody Swanson as BILBO
Cody Swanson as BILBO and Matthew Wright as GALDALF
The cast of The Hobbit
Cody Swanson as BILBO
Cody Swanson as BILBO
Cody Swanson as BILBO and Danny Simpson as THORIN
Cody Swanson as BILBO
Rob Grant III as BARD
The cast of The Hobbit
The cast of The Hobbit
Danny Simpson as THORIN
