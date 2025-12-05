Photos: THE HOBBIT at Dobama Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The second production of Dobama Theatre’s 2025/26 mainstage season is the Cleveland Premiere of Greg Banks' imaginative stage adaptation of THE HOBBIT, based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Check out photos below!

The production is directed by Erin E. Dolan and runs December 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026 at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre.

The show features Cody Swanson* (Bilbo), Matthew Wright* (Gandalf/Others), Danny Simpson (Gollum/Others), Chelsea Cannon (Kili/Others), Rob Grant III (Balin/Others), Arianna Starkman (Ori/Others), Jasmine Renee (Oin/Others), Chennelle Bryant-Harris (Bombur/Others), Mugs Johnson (u/s Bilbo/ Swing), Jailyn Harris (Swing), and Kim Martin (Swing).

The creative team for the production includes scenic design by Ben Needham, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by India Blatch-Geib, lighting design by Maya Fein, props design by Dred Geib, and will be stage managed by Barbara Kozlov*.

*indicates member Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner Photography

Cody Swanson as BILBO

Cody Swanson as BILBO and Matthew Wright as GALDALF

The cast of The Hobbit

Cody Swanson as BILBO

Cody Swanson as BILBO

Cody Swanson as BILBO and Danny Simpson as THORIN

Cody Swanson as BILBO

Rob Grant III as BARD

The cast of The Hobbit

The cast of The Hobbit

Danny Simpson as THORIN