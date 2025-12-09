& JULIET Tour to Launch Ticket Lottery for Toledo Engagement

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild released details about their digital ticket lottery policy for the North American tour of Broadway’s hit musical, & JULIET.

A limited number of tickets will be available at $39 through LuckySeat.com. The lottery is open now, and Will Close at 9:30am on Friday, Dec. 12. & JULIET will kick off the 25–26 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series at The Stranahan for eight performances Dec. 16–21, 2025.

HOW TO ENTER



• Login or create an account at LuckySeat.com.

• Enter the lottery at https://www.luckyseat.com/dash/shows/Andjuliet-toledo-2025Dec

• The lottery Will Close at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12.

• Winners will be notified via email on Friday, Dec. 12 and will have a limited window to purchase and claim their $39 tickets.



ADDITIONAL RULES

No purchase or payment necessary to participate. Winners may purchase up to two (2) tickets. Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid photo ID to enter. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets and may not be combined with other offers. All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.



The hilarious new musical & JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Cleveland Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANNIE (Cassidy Theatre) 10.6% of votes 2. COME FROM AWAY (Weathervane Playhouse) 7.1% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Near West Theatre) 6.6% of votes Vote Now!