Tickets To A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in Toledo on Sale Now

Single tickets for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, are on sale now. This engagement is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series and will take the stage at The Stranahan for eight performances June 16–21, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album Hurricane in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” Past My Past, Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani are Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).