Review: JANE AUSTEN'S LADY SUSAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Rob Urbinati’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s early epistolary novella Lady Susan premiered in 2021. Set in the 1800s in Churchill, England, the story follows the recently widowed Lady Susan as she attempts to use her intelligence, wit, and looks to find a new husband for herself and to arrange a financially advantageous match for her daughter. Under the direction of Michael Hosler, Oyster Mill Playhouse presents Jane Austen’s Lady Susan through May 25.

The technical elements of the show, from the set (Michael Hosler and Aliza Bardfield) to the lighting (Jim Fisher) to the music (Aliza Bardfield and Michael Hosler) to the costumes (Bethany Butler and Michael Hosler) are lovely. They help to set the mood as well as the time and place of the story.

The production is well-staged, making wonderful use of the small space so that everything flowed smoothly. The cast features Stephanie Finsterbush as Frederica, Hannah Arnold as Catherine Vernon, Matthew Golden as Charles Vernon, Cory Abrecht as Reginald DeCourcy, Ozzy Smith as Sir James Martin, Margaret Morris as Alicia Johnson, and Sarah Pinter as Lady Susan. The entire cast has great comedic timing, which keeps the pace moving and the audience laughing.

Finsterbush is entirely convincing as Frederica, Lady Susan’s teenage daughter. Frederica’s transformation from sullen, pouting teen attempting to thwart her mother’s plans to vivacious, lively young woman who finally feels like her mother sees and hears her is beautifully performed by Finsterbush. Her interactions with Abrecht’s Reginald are fun and engaging, and her scenes with Pinter’s Lady Susan are relatable and genuine.

Arnold and Golden take on the roles of married couple Catherine and Charles Vernon. Arnold has great energy and arresting facial expressions. Unfortunately, on opening night she spoke much too quickly, which made it difficult to catch all of her lines (which is unfortunate because Catherine has fantastically funny lines, particularly in the first act). Hopefully this was just opening night jitters, and as she settles into the performances her line delivery will have audiences laughing as much as her facial expressions and body language. Golden gives a heartfelt performance as Charles Vernon. His interactions with Pinter’s Lady Susan and Finsterbush’s Frederica are lovely, demonstrating Charles’s kind heart and devotion to his family. Golden’s comedic prowess and signature eye roll are highlighted wonderfully in his reactions to Catherine’s distaste for Lady Susan and Sir James Martin’s boisterous enthusiasm.

Abrecht has the perfect stage presence for the energetic, flirtatious, highly eligible bachelor Reginald DeCourcy. His posture and movements highlight Reginald’s confidence, and his easy manner portrays him as a man who knows who he is and what he wants. In contrast to the well-put together, suave Reginald, Sir James Martin is loud, boisterous, and bumbling. Ozzy Smith hits all the right notes in his performance as Sir James. His skill at physical comedy is put to good use in this role. The audience cannot help but feel sympathy for Sir James as Lady Susan rebuffs his advances.

Morris and Pinter give this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Alicia Johnson and Lady Susan, respectively. Morris is a master of comedy. Her line delivery is flawless, as are her facial expressions and gestures. Every moment of her performance is well-crafted, eliciting gales of laughter from the audience. Pinter gives a lovely performance as Lady Susan. She plays the role with just the right mix of fiery independence, lively wit, and not so subtle flirtation.

Overall, Oyster Mill’s production of Jane Austen’s Lady Susan is engaging and hilarious. If you’re looking for a dynamic and entertaining performance, visit oystermillplayhouse.com to get your tickets today!

Photo Credit: Nicole Dube @shesophoto

