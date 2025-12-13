Review: DISNEY'S ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR at Gettysburg Community Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Jr is based on the 1951 Disney film Alice in Wonderland, which was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s novels The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass. Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Penguin Project shines in this heartwarming stage adaptation. The Penguin Project features actors with special needs working alongside peer mentors to share their light with the community through theatre. Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Penguin Project performance of Disney's Alice in Wonderland directed by Chad-Alan Carr with assistant director Kevin Foster, music director Carrie Conklin, and choreographer Kyle Meisner.

The cast features Kayleigh McMaster (Royal Card/Lily), Ruthanna Hoffman (Royal Card/Flower), Abigail Carter (Royal Card/Tall Alice/Unbirthday Party Guest/Flower/Caucus Race), Dustin Miller (Royal Card/Tweedle Dee), Lonnie Miller (Royal Card/Violet/Doorknob), Leah Spangler (Royal Card/Rose/Friend 2), Rachael Beard (Royal Card/Tweedle Dum), Hadley Petruzzelli (Two of Clubs/Daisy), Janna Scott (Three of Diamonds/Flower), Cali Paulus (Four of Hearts/Petunia/Friend 1), Alyssanna Lovell (Ace of Spades/Flower/Mathilda), Jenna Ploski (Small Alice/Unbirthday Party Guest), Matthew Shoap (King of Hearts), Leah Watson (Queen of Hearts), Danny Maleski (Unbirthday Party Guest), Stevie Cotto (Unbirthday Party Guest/Dodo Bird), Alaythia Hoffman (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Danny Burton (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Hannah Hoffman (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Devin Harry (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Samuel Berendt (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Eden Blevins (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Holden Petruzzelli (Unbirthday Party Guest/Caucus Race), Victoria Carver (March Hare), Samuel Albert (Mad Hatter), Nyelle Steinour (Cheshire Cat 3), Johna Hoxie (Cheshire Cat 2), Imma Rinaldi (Cheshire Cat 1), Ella Scott (Caterpillar), Kalgin Kuhns (White Rabbit), and Katie Myers (Alice).

Every bit of this production is filled with energy, joy, color, and talent. There are so many wonderful moments in this performance that it would take a book to mention them all, so we’ll highlight just a few — you’ll have to get tickets to see it for yourself for the full experience! Audiences are sure to fall in love with the ensemble numbers, especially “Opening: Alice’s Theme” and “Finale”. Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee’s Abbott and Costello-esque dialogue is hilarious. The White Rabbit is completely endearing as he rushes around with his oversized and slow-running watch. The Cheshire Cat keeps the story moving as they serve as narrator. The Mad Hatter has the perfect frantic energy. The Catepillar has wonderful energy and stage presence, and the transformation into a butterfly is adorable. The Queen of Hearts is fierce and has perfect timing. Alice is delightfully spunky with a voice that soars. The Flowers fill the stage with beauty, confidence, and sass, and their performance of “The Golden Afternoon” is fantastic. “Simon Says” is definitely an audience favorite as they hold their breaths to see if Alice will win or lose.

At a time in which it is easy to feel like who you are is not enough, this production reminds us all that we never have to be anyone other than who we are. What a beautiful message for us all to keep in our hearts. Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Penguin Project is a gift to the actors, the production team, the audience, and the community. Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr on stage performs through December 21st.

Photo credit Marc Faubel @HSguy

