Interview: Connor Raposa And Fiona Mowbray of HOLIDAY INN at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Holiday Inn, by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, is based on the 1942 film. Known for its joyful spirit and old-fashioned entertainment, Holiday Inn has become an audience and performer favorite, particularly around Christmastime. Connor Raposa and Fiona Mowbray join the cast of Holiday Inn at Dutch Apple as Jim Hardy and Linda Mason, respectively, November 7 through December 28.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself and how you got into theatre.

Mowbray: My name is Fiona Mowbray, and I’m a New York based performer. I graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a BS in International Business from Western Kentucky University. I am originally from Connecticut, just like Linda Mason, the character I play in Holiday Inn. My introduction to theatre was through dance—I started dancing at age two and never stopped! I was very fortunate to grow up with parents who valued the arts. They took me to see my first Broadway show, CATS, at age four, and when they saw how much I enjoyed theatre, they provided me with every opportunity to pursue it. My father was in the Navy for much of my childhood so my family moved around a lot, which allowed me to train and perform with different studios and theatres. Once we moved to Kentucky, I ended up attending the School for Creative and Performing Arts as a ballet major before majoring in Musical Theatre in college.

Raposa: I’m originally from Pittsburgh, PA, but I also lived in North Carolina in high school. I just graduated from SUNY Fredonia in May. I got into theater in middle school when my friends convinced me to audition for the show that year because they desperately needed guys in the show. I was already in chorus and band, so I figured it couldn’t hurt. I wound up really falling in love with it.

BWW: If you could perform in any musical, what show would you wish to perform in and in what role?

Mowbray: A newer dream role I have added to the list is Ewen Montagu in Operation Mincemeat. I recently saw the Broadway production and fell in love with the quirky but heartfelt chaos of the show. Montagu is a departure from roles I typically play but would be such a fun challenge!

Raposa: This is tough. Mark in Rent has always been a number One Dream role, but, lately, I really have been wanting to play Burrs in Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party or Robert in The Bridges of Madison County.

BWW: Holiday Inn is a show that tends to make people feel nostalgic. Share a memory from one of your favorite performances.

Mowbray: This summer I had the opportunity to return to The Lexington Theatre Company for their tenth anniversary production of 42nd Street, after also performing in the original production the decade prior. Returning to the show that was one of my first introductions to tap dance, performing again on the stage of the Lexington Opera House where I grew up doing shows, and having so many local friends see the show was a lovely full circle moment.

Raposa: Playing Pierre in Great Comet was probably the most nostalgic I’ve felt about a show. I remember on closing night, when we were singing through the finale, feeling just overwhelmed with joy and gratitude from all of the work we had done. I was really moved when we closed that show, and it definitely created even more of a love for this business and this art form.

BWW: What do you like most about the character you portray in Holiday Inn?

Mowbray: Her resilience. I find Linda to be very relatable. She’s a woman who has gone through some difficult times in her life and has had to put some of her dreams on pause due to circumstances. Suddenly, she is given the chance to realize her deferred dream of performing, which can be intimidating, but she feels the fear and does it anyway. She can be wary of relying on others and very awkward in forming new relationships, so it’s especially charming when she is able to find that community and love again through the Holiday Inn!

Raposa: I relate to his big dream a lot. Jim wants to get out of show business and move to a farm and work the land and enjoy a simple life. I’m not really at the point of wanting out of show business—I just started, really—but in the future I’d love to have a little bit of land to myself with some animals and a place to grow and live my life. This general time period of my life is a challenging one because I’m always in a different place looking for the next contract, so it’s hard to put down roots and really set up a life. I find solace in thinking about what my life could look like in the future.

BWW: If you had the opportunity, in the future, to play another role in this show, which role would you choose and why?

Mowbray: Louise! She’s the comic relief but has a heart of gold, an unlikely friendship with the leading man, and some fierce belting to do. And Ellie Kallay, our Louise, absolutely steals the show.

Raposa: To be quite honest, I don’t know that I’d want to play another role in this show. I’m really enjoying tackling this role, and I’d love to revisit it at a later date. There’s still so much more to discover. Even after we open, we always continue to learn about our characters. Later on down the road, with more experience on stage and in life, I think it would be great to revisit this one.

BWW: Audiences are sure to love the music of Irving Berlin featured in this show. Which song do you think they will enjoy the most and why?

Mowbray: I think “Shaking the Blues Away” will be a crowd favorite! It is such an upbeat and electric number, and it allows our incredible ensemble to really shine. No spoilers, but their dancing will have you jumping to your feet!

Raposa: I think they’re going to like “Shakin’ the Blues Away”. It’s one big party, and our ensemble is incredible in that number. Between jump rope tap dancing and the Christmas decorating people are sure to love it, especially as we get closer to Christmas. Our Louise is also fabulous and is leading the charge on that beast of a number with such a powerful presence.

BWW: Aside from the music, what do you think will stick with audiences the most after they see this production?

Mowbray: That dreams come in many forms and that they grow and change alongside the dreamer. I think so often we get fixated on a glamorous end goal that we believe will make us happy only for life to get in the way or to find that what we were chasing isn’t everything we hoped it might be. In Holiday Inn, so many of the characters’ lives don’t go according to plan but, with a little creativity and help from those around them, they adapt and find new dreams that are just as fulfilling.

Raposa: I think family is a really big through-line in this show. I think that’s something that audiences will really be able to resonate with, especially around the holiday season. Hopefully our show can encourage people more to enjoy the time with the ones they love.

BWW: Holiday Inn features an inn that is open for holidays only. What is your favorite holiday to celebrate and why?

Mowbray: My favorite holiday is Halloween! We unfortunately do not have a Halloween number within the show but, since my favorite part of the holiday is getting to dress up, wearing all the fabulous costumes by John White lets me celebrate a little every night!

Raposa: As a big foodie, Thanksgiving definitely takes the cake. It’s the meal my whole family looks forward to every year, and it’s just a great day overall. My family and I are big football fans, too, so that’s something we all look forward to. Now that my brother and I are grown and out of the house, it’s great that we all get to spend that quality time together doing things that we enjoy.

BWW: Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Mowbray: Along the lines of dreams adapting with the person, as a chronically ill performer, I know firsthand how it feels to have to alter your expectations due to circumstances beyond your control. I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to continue pursuing my dreams of performing and so much of that is thanks to community and collaboration. I would love to acknowledge all the health care professionals who have gone above and beyond to tailor care to the demands of performing, all the swings and understudies who keep shows going, and everyone who is working to make art accessible for all!

Raposa: I’d just love to give a shoutout to my friends and family for their endless support and a huge thank you to the whole team at Dutch Apple for this opportunity!

Don’t miss out on this holiday classic! Get your tickets before they sell out, and enjoy an evening of good food, great company, and tremendous talent. Visit www.dutchapple.com to get your tickets for Holiday Inn now!