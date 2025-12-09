Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Many are familiar with the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, which was based on a 1966 book by Jean Shepherd titled In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. A Christmas Story tells the tale of Ralphie, a young man living in Indiana in the 1940s, whose greatest wish is to receive a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. The movie has become a holiday favorite for many households, and in 2012 the stage adaptation officially opened on Broadway. December 5-21, A Christmas Story: The Musical takes the stage at Keystone Theatrics under the direction of Dena McKell with vocal director Carina Bolton and conductor Brandon W. Bitner.

The set (designed by Dave Olmsted), lighting (designed by Tristan Stasiulis), props (by Kelley Heinlen), and costumes (designed by Taye Olivia) are delightful, taking the audience on a journey through time to the 1940s. The set design and costume design in particular deserve special mention. The level of detail is fantastic, especially the remarkably compact design of the Parker’s house and the matching costumes for Jean and Ralphie. Additionally, the way in which the set and costumes work together to keep the action moving with swift scene changes is impressive. The pit orchestra is terrific, providing not only strong support to the singers but also toe-tapping entertainment during the scene changes. The audio design (by Nate Oakley) is well done, keeping the instruments and singers in perfect balance.

The large cast includes Adeline “Addie” Dunn (ensemble), Abby Jane Easteadt (ensemble/dance captain), Ellie Fasick (ensemble), Raegan O’Neill (ensemble), Julia Ray (ensemble), Josiah Raymond (ensemble), McKenzee Jones (ensemble), Ellen Kemprowski (ensemble), Ashlyn Moore (ensemble), Sammi Jo-Ann Shuma (ensemble), Ron Ross (Santa Claus/ensemble), Rowan Trail (Dorothy Sue/ensemble), Mackenzie Light (Nancy/ensemble), Ali Fazal (Mary Beth/ensemble), Audrie J. Kirkman (Esther Jane/ensemble), Tyler Bolton (Grover Dill/ensemble), Derek Bolton (Scut Farkus/ensemble), Elliot Del Gaudio (Flick/ensemble), Nolan Kinn (Schwartz/ensemble), Megan Burghdorf ((Miss) Shields), Jackson Rhoads (Randy Parker), Joe Kemprowski (Old Man), Torrence Brown (Mother), Ryan Boyles (Jean Shepherd), and Oliver Ash (Ralphie Parker).

The choreography (by Dena McKell) is fun and suits each song wonderfully. The cast does a nice job performing the choreography, with “A Major Award” and “Ralphie to the Rescue” taking the choreography spotlight. The kids who were part of the tap performance in “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” get a special round of applause not only for performing the tap dance beautifully but also for bringing energy and smiles to the dance, out-shining the majority of the adult tappers. Nolan Kinn, Elliot Del Gaudio, Audrie J. Kirkman, Ali Fazal, Mackenzie Light, and Rowan Trail are charming as Ralphie’s friends and classmates, while Derek Bolton and Tyler Bolton make a wonderfully dastardly duo as the class bullies.

This reviewer has to admit that the Santa Claus scene was always her least favorite scene in the movie because Santa and the elves are so mean. The fact that this reviewer still felt that way watching this stage production is a clear sign that Ron Ross was immensely convincing in his role as the mean Santa. His performance of “Up On Santa’s Lap” is hilarious. Megan Burghdorf lights up the stage as (Miss) Shields, and her vocals are pitch perfect.

Jackson Rhoads is adorable as Ralphie’s brother Randy Parker. His interactions with Oliver Ash’s Ralphie make them feel like real brothers. Joe Kemprowski’s Old Man is gruff with a great growl; however he also finds moments to highlight the character’s loving, compassionate, and sympathetic side. His facial expressions, smooth dance moves, and beautiful voice bring “The Genius on Cleveland Street”, “A Major Award”, and “A Christmas Story” to life. Torrence Brown gives one of the best performances of the evening as Mother, infusing the character with just the right mix of exasperation, humor, determination, joy, and love. Her lovely voice is perfectly suited to the music, making “What a Mother Does” and “Just Like That” two of this reviewer’s favorite songs of the production. Brown, Kemprowski, Rhoads, and Ash play off one another beautifully, creating the sense that the Parker’s really are a family.

Ryan Boyles is a wonderful storyteller. His narration of the story as Jean Shepherd is riveting and makes the audience want to know what happens next, even if they already know the story. He manages to be part of the action while remaining separate from it—a feat that is not easy to achieve—and he makes it look easy. Oliver Ash gives an absolutely fantastic performance as Ralphie Parker. His vocals are stellar, with lovely clear tones and excellent diction. He really embodies the character so that the audience truly can feel Ralphie’s desire to see his Christmas wish come true, his desperation when it appears that it won’t, his anger toward the bullies, and his love for his family.

The cast and production team of A Christmas Story: The Musical at Keystone Theatrics have created an exciting, energetic, emotional production. This reviewer will confess that she’s never liked the movie and has avoided seeing the stage production; however, this performance completely won her over. While this run of A Christmas Story: The Musical is sold out, be sure to check out the rest of the season at www.keystonetheatrics.com!

