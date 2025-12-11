Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL ADAPTED BY ORSON WELLES at Unhinged Productions At Hanover Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On December 23, 1938, the CBS radio drama series The Campbell Playhouse presented an adaptation of A Christmas Carol produced and written by Orson Welles and John Houseman. Unhinged Productions, a new theatre troupe run under the guidance of the Hanover Little Theatre board, is performing a staged reading of Orson Welles’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol as their inaugural production. Director Mark Franceschini stages this production for one weekend only at Hanover Little Theatre, December 12 at 7:30pm, and December 13 and 14 at 2pm.

The costumes, vintage-style microphones, and booth with an “On Air” sign transport the audience to a 1930s radio station. The booth is equipped with all the period-appropriate accoutrements a foley artist (in this case, director Franceschini) needs to create sound effects just like in radio shows of the time. It is fascinating to watch the ways in which the foley artist creates such a variety of sound effects.

The cast features Vanessa Baker (Kid/Belle/Martha/Niece/Mrs. Dilbert/Boy), Lindsey Ringquist (Collins/Fanny/Mrs. Cratchit/Victoria/Charwoman), Jessy Ringquist (Fred/Marley/Fezziwig/Topper/Joe/1st Man), Art Rathell (Young Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Present/2nd Man), Sara Myers-Finnegan (Ghost of Christmas Past/Belinda/Tiny Tim), Joshua Rikas (Bob Cratchit), Jeb Beard (Announcer/Narrator), and Michael Baker (Scrooge). This multi-talented cast presents an engaging and delightful performance. These actors use their voices to paint a picture, altering tone, pitch, and accent as needed to switch from one character to another. They are so adept at these changes that the audience could close their eyes and know exactly which character was speaking at any given time.

However, if you did close your eyes, you’d miss some of what makes this performance truly special. Not only do these actors take on various characters from A Christmas Carol, but they also portray the actors of The Campbell Playhouse series. From the moment they step onto the stage each actor immediately embodies their character—from the flask-toting actor who somehow still manages to read his lines (played by Art Rathell) to the very professional seasoned husband and wife actors (played by Vanessa and Michael Baker) to the sweet young couple (played by Jessy and Lindsey Ringquist) to the incorrigible flirt (played by Sara Myers-Finnegan) to the somewhat naive target of the flirt (played by Joshua Rikas) to the host who tries to keep it all together (played by Jeb Beard). When they’re not at a microphone “in character” for their part in A Christmas Carol, they keep the drama and action going “behind the scenes” so to speak. This adds a fun and unique layer to the performance that audiences are sure to love.

The cast works well together, creating a sense of genuine camaraderie that is a joy to watch. This is one of the most enjoyable versions of A Christmas Carol this reviewer has seen in recent years—it is unique and entertaining, while maintaining the classic storyline and its underlying themes. Do not miss out on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens adapted by Orson Welles presented by Unhinged Productions. The show takes place at Hanover Little Theatre for one weekend only! Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com for details and to get your tickets. Stay tuned for more to come from Unhinged Productions, seeking to create space for new art—unbound, unfiltered, and unexpected!

