Review: TINY TIM'S CHRISTMAS CAROL at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol by father and son Ken and Jack Ludwig is an entertaining twist on the classic tale sure to delight audiences of all ages. The production first premiered in 2014 in Rockville, Maryland, and now audiences can catch Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol at Mechanicsburg Little Theatre November 28-December 14.

The costumes (Donna Berry, Stephanie Goodling, and Susan Reutter), props (Kyle Curry and Susan Reutter, and set (Alex E. Donley, Brandon Sterling Goodling, Susan Reutter, and Stephanie Goodling) are designed to keep the performance moving quickly, which is an essential element in this family-friendly production. Director Stephanie Goodling, with assistant director Susan Reutter and stage manager Kyle Curry, put together a fast-paced, energetic show that keeps the audience’s attention from start to finish.

The cast features Susan Reutter as Mrs. Cratchit for some performances, Cory Heikel as Bob Cratchit/Stevens/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Annie Hart as Puppet Seller/Miss Hollyfoot (and Mrs. Cratchit for some performances), Nigel Warren as Book Seller/Fred, Brandon Sterling Goodling as Pie Seller/Gravedigger, Mackenzie Heikel as Charlotte, Alex E. Donley as Tiny Tim, and Patrick Hart as Scrooge. The cast works well together, creating a festive and jovial atmosphere that draws the audience into the story.

Cory Heikel is sympathetic as the over-worked and under-paid Cratchit. Heikel and Annie Hart make a great duo as Stevens and Miss Hollyfoot, who approach Scrooge about a donation for those less fortunate. They bring a sense of gravitas and authenticity to these roles, making it even more heartbreaking when Scrooge turns them away. Nigel Warren and Brandon Sterling Goodling have fantastic stage presence and facial expressions, giving two of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening. They play off one another well and have great comedic timing. Mackenzie Heikel and Alex E. Donley are adorable as Charlotte and Tiny Tim. They bring a spirited energy and impishness to their roles that is endearing, and Donley does a great job of seamlessly moving from narrating to actively participating in the scene. Patrick Hart gives an engaging performance as Scrooge. His “bah humbug” is delivered with perfect disdain, and his portrayal of Scrooge’s transformation is lovely and uplifting.

If you’re looking for an evening of entertainment for the whole family, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg’s production of Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol is perfect for the young and the young at heart. Visit www.ltmpa.com to get your tickets for this refreshing twist on a holiday classic.

