Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone presents Miracle on 34th Street this holiday season from December 5th to 13th under the direction of Andrea Unger. This iconic story first began as a 1947 film winning 3 Academy Awards including Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Writing: Screenplay, and Best Writing: Original Story. After working on the movie, Valentine Davies turned his work into book. Meredith Wilson adapted it into a musical titled Here’s Love in 1963. In 1982, Mountain Community Theatre created the play version of Miracle on 34th Street which premiered in 1983.

You will meet a young single mother, Doris, played by Bryn Walker and her daughter Susan, played by Savannah Derocher. A painful divorce lead her to close her heart off to love and lean heavily toward cynicism. A good hearted old man, Kris Kringle, helped heal her heart and restored her faith, and those around him during a holiday season in New York City. Steve Brown gave a flawless performance of Kris Kringle. He has perfected his performance since first being cast as Kris Kringle in 1997.

The large cast of characters include Keven Keith Allen (Head Elf Q), Braelyn Angell (Pedestrian 3), Heather Ashkenes (Dr. Pierce), Dorian Ashkenes (Elf Z), Addie Bickleman (Sharon), Susan Bradfield (Rich Person / Newscaster), Robert Brookens (Sawyer), Steve Brown (Kris Kringle), Jonny Collies (Mr. Bloomingdale), Ben Damon (Duncan), Caitlin Damon (Mara), EmaLeigh Darrow (Pedestrian 2/Caroler/Al), Savannah Derocher (Susan), Rober Desroches (Elf J), Priscilla Jarrell (Shellhammer), Collin Knaub (Elf R), Avrie Marteny (Halloran), Kian Mendoza (Mr. Macy), Jude Michael (Johnny), Dianne Newman (Paren/Judge Harper), Jo Olewiler (Bad Lady/ Parent), Steve Olewiler (Parent/Finley), Micki Rife (Pedestrian 1/Caroler/Parent), Alessandra Silimperi (Elf W), Kylie Tauzin (Lou), Dave Unger (Drunk Santa), Maisie Unger (Dutch Girl), Bryn Walker (Doris), and Lucas Wise (Fred).

This is a warm hearted, family friendly show to start the 2026 Holiday season off. It’s filled with hope and the true spirit of Christmas. I highly recommend seeing this show and getting a boost of holiday spirit. Check out the link below for more information and to obtain tickets. For the little one, Santa is available for pictures after the show.

