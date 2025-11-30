Review: EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS at Open Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The beloved 1977 television special Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, written by Jerry Juhl and directed by Jim Henson, was based on a 1971 children’s book by Russell and Lillian Hoban. A delightful retelling of the classic tale “The Gift of the Magi”, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas invites audiences to spend the holidays in Frogtown Hollow and Waterville with Alice “Ma” Otter and her son Emmet, along with their friends and neighbors. The characters are endearing, the folksy songs by Paul Williams are uplifting, and the story is timeless — a story of hope, love, family, and friends. It’s the perfect story to be adapted to the stage, and in 2008 the stage adaptation by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattrelli premiered. Audiences of all ages can now enjoy this fun and festive holiday story at Open Stage under the direction of Stuart Landon through December 23.

A cozy holiday atmosphere is immediately established as soon as the audience enters the theatre, with a beautifully rustic set (designed by Kalina Barret, Heather Janetta, and Stuart Landon) decorated with Christmas lights and instrumental folk versions of beloved Christmas songs playing in the background. As the cast takes the stage, they engage with the audience, ensuring that everyone feels like they are part of the community of Waterville. The costumes (by Jackob Schlenker) hint at what animal the characters are without making it blatant, and the props (by Becky Arney) and lighting (by Tristan Stasiulis) enhance the story and the nostalgia and emotions that go with it.

The band, featuring Brad Barkdoll (guitar), Adrienne Connaghan and Anthony M.C. Leukus (piano), Jon Godinez (bass), and band director Anthony Pieruccini (guitar, banjo), deserves a special round of applause. They perform these toe-tapping songs with precision and energy that spreads throughout the audience, making everyone want to get on their feet to learn the fun choreography by Zsuzsanna Smith. The youth cast, which includes Bryce Carter, Nicholas Caton, Beckett Copus, Ian Deandrea, Annie Logan, Xavier Logan, Annika Nguyen, ZJ Park, Selena Swigart, and Lucas Terry, is a highlight of the performance. These young actors bring the levels of energy and joy to new heights as they portray the squirrel family.

The large cast features Suzanne Thomas (Nia Owl), Karen Ruch (Hetty Muskrat), Jason Samarin (Stan Weasel), Michael Rodriguez (Catfish), Jon Godinez (Chuck Stoat), Adrienne Connaghan (Howard Snake), Brad Barkdoll (Fred Lizard), Carly Lafferty (Melissa Rabbit), Jasmine Graham (Marilyn Mink), Delaney Reed (Madam Squirrel), Brian Schreffler (Doc Bullfrog), Luke Rider (Wendell Porcupine), TJ Creedon (Charlie Muskrat/George Rabbit), Drew Patti (Harvey Beaver), Bobby Downey (Yancy), Joshua Dorsheimer (Mayor Harrison Fox), Patty Cole (Gretchen Fox), Jess Logan (Penelope Possum), Anthony M.C. Leukus (Pa Otter/John Deer), Chris Krahulec (Alice “Ma” Otter), and Isaac Austin (Emmet Otter). Every member of this cast brings something memorable to the performance, bringing their characters to life in a way that lodges in the hearts and minds of the audience, making the story real in a visceral way.

There are so many fabulous performances and lovely moments in this production, it would take pages to mention them all, so we’ll just highlight a few of this reviewer’s favorites here. Brian Schreffler is a fantastic storyteller and narrator as Doc Bullfrog. His resonant speaking voice makes the audience hang on his every word. Carly Lafferty and TJ Creedon show off their tapping and comedy skills as they perform a dance that gets unexpectedly faster and faster. Bobby Downey, Luke Rider, and Jess Logan should get awards for their comedic prowess in this production as Yancy, Wendell Porcupine, and Penelope Possum, respectively. Their line delivery, expressions, and movements are comedy genius. Joshua Dorsheimer and Patty Cole are outstanding in their roles as Mayor Harrison Fox and his wife Gretchen Fox. Dorsheimer’s frenetic, people-pleasing energy as Mayor Fox is well-balanced by Cole’s polished, snooty, spotlight-seeking characterization of Gretchen Fox. Anthony M.C. Leukus gives one of the best vocal performances of the night, bringing tears to the eyes with his heartfelt rendition of “Alice Keep Dreaming” as Pa Otter. Chris Krahulec and Isaac Austin are perfectly cast as Alice “Ma” Otter and Emmet Otter. Their vocal are gorgeous and their performances are filled with genuine emotion that tugs at the heartstrings.

Whether or not you grew up watching Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, this stage adaptation is a must-see for the holiday season. It is filled with elements to appeal to audiences of all ages, and the overflowing energy of joy and love will carry you out into the world filled with hope at a time when we so desperately need some hope. Tickets are selling fast, so visit openstagehbg.com before it’s too late!

