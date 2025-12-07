Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE-A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Fulton Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fulton Theatre introduces their second 2025 production based on a classic Christmas movie as It’s a Wonderful Life premieres on the fourth floor. Zack Calhoon puts in an understated, yet effective performance as George Bailey. Robert Anthony Jones provides large doses of laughs as Clarence the second-class angel. Bailey Blaise, Dani Marcus, and Bruce Winant all have multiple moments to shine as they take on all the other supporting roles in Frank Capra’s iconic film.

What makes this production unique is that the story is presented as if it is an old-time radio show. There are a few fun and clever twists such as the wacky sound-effects, the impressive voice acting, and the humorous commercial breaks. On the other hand, the format has some substantial flaws. The show lacks costumes, sets, or props beyond what might be found at a typical 1940s radio station.

I think this format might have worked better for me if it was associated with an original story with no source of comparison. Throughout the show, I continued to think about what was missing, rather than fully enjoying the experience for what it was.

In contrast, when I saw Elf at the Fulton last week, there were entirely new songs, dialogue and dance sequences that seemed to make that live show very fresh, interesting, and distinct from the source material. As presented, this version of It’s a Wonderful Life doesn’t give audiences a good reason not to just stay home and stream the movie.

Sorry for being a Grinch.

