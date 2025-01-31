See Joaquina Kalukango, Kerry Ellis & More in February at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. See the full lineup featuring stars including Joaquina Kalukango, Kerry Ellis and more.

KERRY ELLIS: A BROADWAY AND WEST END SENSATION – FEBRUARY 1 AT 7PM

Join West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis as she makes her highly anticipated debut at 54 Below in New York City. Ellis is known for her stunning performances in iconic roles such as Elphaba in Wicked, Meat in We Will Rock You, Fantine in Les Mis… and the list goes on. Now Ellis brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to this intimate venue for the very first time.

In this unforgettable evening, Ellis will take you on a musical journey through the songs that have defined her extraordinary career, from West End classics to Broadway hits. Having performed alongside legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, she will also showcase selections from their celebrated collaborations, offering fans a taste of rock, theatre, and everything in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the most captivating voices of a generation up close and personal!

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $133.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE – UNPLUGGED! – FEBRUARY 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as the singers and pianist of Theatre Rock Live!, add an electric violin, and present a unique, stripped down and unplugged celebration of rock musicals! Award-winning shows such as Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Tommy to Rock of Ages, and a myriad others have enraptured audiences on Broadway and beyond. Theatre Rock Live – Unplugged, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below with a unique and intimate presentation.

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Stephen T Williams (Love Child – The Experience), complete with the piano virtuosity of music director/composer Joe Andolino. Also joined by Benjamin Sutin on electric violin.

Theatre Rock Live! at 54 Below evokes the energy of a rock ensemble with a Broadway panache and flair. They fuse electric talent with the memorable, sing-along repertoire which engages audiences into the magic of rock musicals, meshing a one of a kind musical experience with a powerful and dynamic rock band to create a show for the ages!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – FEBRUARY 2 AT 7PM

Cher will not appear at this performance

She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Liz Lark Brown, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Natalie Douglas, Toni Huegel, Jillian Louis, Izzy Marinucci, Valentina Perdido, Kelli Rabke, Jenny Lee Stern, Haley Swindal, Kara Vito, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, and Alyssa Wray.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MADALYNN MATHEWS: FILL MY CUP WITH BLUE – FEBRUARY 2 AT 9:30PM

“Mathews’ (..), with a rock star’s singe in her timbre, seems to sculpt a unique tower of breath for each note.” – SF Chronicle

Madalynn Mathews, most recently seen at Lincoln Center, Berkeley Repertory Theater, and The Bitter End, presents Fill My Cup With Blue, her 54 Below solo debut. This collection of standards, originals, and other favorite tunes has been inspired by the heart beat of the city during the winter months. You will hear the likes of Kurt Weill, Gershwin, Yip Harburg, and more. In her hour long set, Madalynn invites us to breathe through a season of hibernation together.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRENT COMER – FEBRUARY 3 AT 9:30PM & FEBRUARY 9 AT 7PM

Since blazing onto the scene starring as ‘Darrel Curtis’ in last season’s Tony Award®-winning hit The Outsiders, Brent Comer has rapidly become a Broadway favorite and a star-to-watch! Now, on his night-off, he steps away from the Bernard Jacobs Theatre stage to make his highly-anticipated solo concert debut at 54 Below, sharing the music and stories that have made him the artist and man he is today. Collaborating with music director Benjamin Rauhala, this Frederick, Maryland native will bring a mix of rock and roll, theater, and everything in between – from Elton John to Radiohead to Jason Robert Brown – as the audience finally gets a fuller picture of this rising star!

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANGEL DESAI – FEBRUARY 4 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Angel Desai has a problem: should the accomplished stage and screen actor/singer/instrumentalist, known to theater audiences for her turn as Marta in 2006’s Tony® award winning revival of Company as well as numerous other New York performances, aim for the high-brow brilliant, or a night of total shtick? Jazz or bluegrass? Brahms or Bareilles? Sondheim or the Stones? Well, the binary is over, nothing’s A or B, so join her and fellow Company polymath Matt Castle for a theatrical adventure flowing through 14 decades, 12 musical genres, 6 instruments, 4 calling birds, 3 french hens, and 2 special guests for one singular sensation.

Angel’s most recent work includes recurring roles on Amazon’s “Fallout” and “Law and Order,” guest stars on “Poker Face” and “Blue Bloods,” the indie films Peas and Carrots and klutz., and the voice of Dana Singh in Hulu’s 2nd season of “Dicktown.” Broadway: Company (2006). Off-Broadway, she has performed at MTC, NYTW, CSC, MCC, Playwrights Horizons, The Public/NYSF, The Women’s Project, and Ma-Yi Theatre Company. Other recent TV: “NCIS: NOLA,” “Jessica Jones,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “City On a Hill,” “Bull.” Other film credits include The Oh-Gees, This Time Next Tuesday, The Clique, The War Within, Heights, Black Knight, Robot Stories. She holds an MFA from NYU.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! LAWRENCE DANDRIDGE – FEBRUARY 4 AT 9:30PM

In an unforgettable one night only celebration, experience the original music of Lawrence Dandridge with the heartwarming story of the new musical Coming Home.

Follow the journey to the Baxter Family Reunion, where an unapologetic Black family comes together for a weekend to put aside their differences to discover the true meaning of family. The Coming Home musicals in concert takes you on a compelling journey exploring the generational dynamics between estranged family members set to an R&B and gospel-infused contemporary musical theatre score. Enjoy snippets of the show and engaging conversation with the writer and composer, Lawrence Dandridge, along with members of the Aurway Repertory Theatre Ensemble. Ain’t nothing like a family gathering and you’re invited… see you at 54 Below!!

Music direction by Shaquan Welch.

Featuring Marcus Beckett, Martin Carpenter, Dwayne Clark, Chasity Contant, Byron Freeman, Veronica Gonmiah, Alneesha Harris, Alexandria Henderson, Treston Henderson, Trevor Lavine, Larry Lyons, Malcolm Minor, Megan Parker, and Emily Kay Shrader.

Joined by Corey Fulmore on drums, Javier Guerrero on bass, and Christian Rodriguez on guitar.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL, FEAT. PLASMA! – FEBRUARY 5 & 6 AT 7PM

Experience the unforgettable Sapphira Cristál in her 54 Below debut! A breakout star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16, and the co-creator behind Soundcake at Lincoln Center, join Sapphira as she brings her immense vocal talent, signature wit, and captivating storytelling to the stage. Featuring Broadway and operatic favorites along with her original music, this globe-trotting diva creates an intimate evening of pure magic. Don’t miss your chance to be moved, mesmerized, and inspired—get your tickets now!

Featuring special guest Plasma (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16).

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE YALE WHIFFENPOOFS – FEBRUARY 5 AT 9:30PM

115 years after their founding, The Yale Whiffenpoofs return to 54 Below, singing a mix of classic and contemporary favorites! The Whiffenpoofs, America’s oldest a cappella group, entertain audiences around the globe with their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits. Choice selections include “Anything Goes,” by Whiffenpoof alum, Cole Porter, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” by Gladys Knight & the Pips, and “I’m Gonna Find Another You,” by John Mayer. Whiffenpoofs of years past have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Broadway’s Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. In recent years, they have also featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.”

Featuring Josh Bock (bass), Pilar Bylinsky (tenor I), John Colbert (tenor II), Yara Chami (tenor II), Joey Cumpian (baritone), Krishna Davis (baritone), Sophie Dvorak (tenor I), Caroline Fai (tenor I), Logan Foy (tenor II), Jason Han (bass), Charlie Karner (baritone), Rory Latham (bass), Adam McPhail (baritone), and Noah Stein (tenor II)

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BROADWAY: A VALENTINE CABARET – FEBRUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

Forget the chocolates and roses—this Valentine’s season, we’re diving headfirst into the hilarious, heartfelt, and occasionally homicidal world of The Real Housewives of Broadway. Produced by Trey Sullivan and Joelle Westwood and featuring a powerhouse cast of talented performers, this cabaret blends Broadway’s sassiest, sulkiest, and most fed-up songs into one unforgettable night.

From the jailbirds of Chicago plotting revenge in “Cell Block Tango” to the sharp-tongued divas of Six reminding us why being an ex-wife is the ultimate glow-up, this show takes a musical stroll through the ups, downs, and sideways turns of love gone wrong.

So, grab your besties, your frenemies, or even your ex (if you’re feeling spicy) and join us for an evening of laughs, belting, and a few highly relatable murderous tendencies. After all, nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” quite like a little Broadway therapy.

Directed by Mia Lastrella.

Accompanied by Joel de Candio.

Arrangements by Kyle Griffin.

Featuring Makayla Bird, Sophia Bonasso, Ava Delaney, Ava Paris Locknar, Kindred Moore, Erin Ramirez, Lila K. Smith, Mesgana Teklu, and Joelle Westwood.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBIE GIBSON: LOVE SONGS – FEBRUARY 7 & 8 AT 8PM

There will be VIP Package upgrades available for each performance. The VIP upgrade does not include a ticket to the performance. You must purchase a performance ticket separately. To purchase a VIP upgrade for Feb 7 click here. To purchase a VIP upgrade for Feb 8 click here.

Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, burst onto the scene at just 16, etching her name in history with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Foolish Beat.” She became the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number-one hit—she is STILL the youngest female, a record that has remained unbroken for over 30 years. Her unparalleled talent has translated into over 16 million album sales and a prolific theatrical career spanning 17 musicals, from Broadway’s Les Misérables to the West End’s Grease.

In 2019, Gibson graced the stage alongside New Kids on The Block on The Mixtape Arena Tour. The following year, her single “Girls Night Out” soared to number four on the U.S. Billboard and U.K. MusicWeek charts. And 2021 marked the release of her first pop album in two decades, The Body Remembers, climbing to an impressive number two on the Apple Pop Sales Chart. Her music video for “Love Don’t Care” has over a million views on YouTube. In 2022, Gibson embarked on a solo U.S. tour for The Body Remembers and commemorated the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue with sold-out shows in NYC. She also delighted fans with her first full-length holiday album, Winterlicious.

Keeping the excitement alive, she recently revealed a book deal with Gallery for her forthcoming motivational memoir. No stranger to starring in television movies for Hallmark, Gibson can proudly add executive producer to one of the first LGBTQ+ inclusive movies on the network entitled Notes of Autumn. In 2024, she celebrated the 35th Anniversary of her No. 1 hit “Lost In Your Eyes” and No. 1 album Electric Youth with a brand new Electric Youth Newstalgia Remix by Tracy Young and special anniversary concerts around the world. The celebration continued in 15 markets across the country with Acoustic Youth: Songs and Stories from the Electric Youth Album Era. Gibson’s annual Winterlicious holiday tradition returned with residencies in Los Angeles and New York and two additional shows in Florida. She started the new year headlining the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade. Now get ready for a night of romance and timeless hits because Gibson is bringing her Love Songs tour to select cities in North America.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$100.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. BETTY! – FEBRUARY 9 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring BETTY. The theme of this performance is Lilith Fair, with all songs written or popularized by women.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently joined the cast of the hit off-Broadway Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LOVE EXPRESS: A JOURNEY FOR THE HEART – FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

All aboard! For one night only join some of Broadway’s brightest stars in Broadway’s Living Room as they voyage together on The Love Express and share all matters of the heart.

Directed and produced by Brandon Burks (Gypsy, Disney’s Aladdin) with music direction by Andrew Orbison (DRAG The Musical), be prepared to hear Broadway classics from shows like Parade, Into The Woods, and The Wild Party with a sprinkle of pop hits from artists such as Queen, Ariana Grande, and more. Featuring a lineup of extraordinary talent that will take your heart on a journey, grab your ticket and join us on The Love Express. Don’t miss it, the train is leaving the station at 9:30 on the dot!

Featuring Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Chelle Denton, Sam Gravitte, Mel Haygood, Brandon J. Large, Sarah Pence, Jan Sport, Salisha Thomas, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Jordan Tyson, and Jessica White.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PERSON PLACE THING WITH RANDY COHEN & CHARLES BUSCH – FEBRUARY 10 AT 11AM

Person Place Thing is an interview show based on the idea that people are especially engaging when they speak, not directly about themselves, but something they care about. In this live recording, Randy Cohen will speak with Charles Busch about one person, one place, and one thing that are important to him. The result? Surprising stories from a great talker.

Randy Cohen’s first professional work was writing humor pieces, essays, and stories for newspapers and magazines (The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, Young Love Comics). His first television work was writing for “Late Night With David Letterman” for which he won three Emmy Awards. His fourth Emmy was for his work on Michael Moore’s “TV Nation.” He received a fifth Emmy as a result of a clerical error, and he kept it. For twelve years he wrote The Ethicist, a weekly column for The New York Times Magazine. He is currently the creator and host of Person Place Thing, a public radio program.

Charles Busch has forged a unique place in the world of entertainment as playwright, actor, director, novelist, cabaret performer and drag icon. He is the author and star of over twenty-five plays including The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, The Tribute Artist, The Confession of Lily Dare, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway. His play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife ran for 777 performances on Broadway, won the Outer Circle Critics’ John L. Gassner Award for playwrighting, received a Tony® nomination for Best Play and is the longest running Broadway comedy of the past twenty-five years. He is a two-time MAC Award winner, a Bistro Award Honoree and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Barcelona and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series. Charles was among the 2024 inductees in New York’s Theater Hall of Fame.

This is a free event for our Patron Program and 54 Below Members. Tickets may be available for the general public closer to the engagement. To join the waitlist, contact our box office at boxoffice@54below.org. Light refreshments will be served.

BROADWAY’S BROKEN HEARTS CLUB, FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO & MORE! – FEBRUARY 10 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the first meeting of Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club!

Join your favorite stars as they get in their feels and take on some of pop music’s most memorable songs of love, loss, and everything in between. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

From empowering breakup anthems like “Good 4 U” and “Feather” to gut-wrenching iconic ballads like “All Too Well” and “Ceilings,” this is a night not to be missed.

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros. Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Elyse Bell, Anna Bermudez, Michael Iván Carrier, Antonio Cipriano, Tyler Conroy, Hillary Fisher, Autumn Hurlbert, Ryo Kamibayashi, Elsa Keefe, Johanna Moise, Jimin Moon, Carolina Rial, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Conor Ryan, Analise Scarpaci, Carson Stewart, Allie Trimm, Audrey Trullinger, Trevor Wayne, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SILLY LOVE SONGS: 50 YEARS OF #1 HITS – FEBRUARY 11 AT 7PM

“You’d think that people would have had enough of silly songs” but that’s not true!

For the last fifty years, the Billboard charts have been ruled by silly love songs. From Madonna to Miley Cyrus, from Captain and Tennille to Bruno Mars, love songs have reigned supreme. Join Scott Coulter & Friends as they celebrate the beloved number one hits from the last five decades, including “Love Will Keep Us Together,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Crazy in Love,” “Rollin’ in the Deep,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Driver’s License,” and more. It’s the PERFECT way to head into Valentine’s Day.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Shaleah Adkisson, Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Chelle Denton, Natalie Douglas, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Tyler Huckstep, Tamika Lawrence, Lorinda Lisitza, Stephanie Jae Park, Kelli Rabke, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! ANNA K. JACOBS – FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Grab a drink (or a crab cake) and get cozy with Anna K. Jacobs, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer behind off-Broadway’s smash hit musical, Teeth (“a bloody, bawdy musical with banging songs” – Vulture). Featuring a dazzling line-up of friends and collaborators, Anna will share songs from her varied and colorful collection of musicals, including Teeth, Anytown (commissioned by George Street Playhouse), and Witnesses (2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Production). She will also give a sneak-peak of the brand-new musical she’s creating with the celebrated playwright, Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), called A House Without Windows. Expect to leave with some worms in your ears!

Music direction by Adam J. Rineer. Directed by Jason Aguirre.

Featuring Jean Christian Barry, Courtney Bassett, Jennifer Blood, Sean Doherty, Demond Green, Emily Xu Hall, Roe Hartrampf, Jenna Rose Husli, Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, Anna K. Jacobs, Claire Kwon, Alyse Alan Louis, Madison McBride, Eric William Morris, Sydney Parra, Wren Rivera, James Sasser, and Arri Lawton Simon.

Joined by Steve Count on bass, Liz Faure on guitar, and Dan Weiner on drums.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO – FEBRUARY 12, 13, & 15 AT 7PM

The performance on Feb 15 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Joaquina Kalukango’s performance is a tour de force, filled with raw emotion and vocal brilliance.” – The New York Times

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango teams up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut in An Evening with Joaquina Kalukango. Known for her unforgettable roles in Paradise Square, The Color Purple, and Slave Play, Joaquina invites audiences on a journey that transcends Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond.

With songs from The Color Purple, Paradise Square, and a dynamic mix of genres, Joaquina’s powerhouse vocals and storytelling come alive in this electric and intimate performance. This is a night where you’ll experience the full range of her artistry, delivering a performance that will stay with you long after the final note.

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

355 THE MUSICAL – FEBRUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us for the 54 Below debut of 355 The Musical! 355 is an original musical entirely written and performed by teens that follows spies in war-stricken 18th century New York City, as they infiltrate high society, risking everything to alter the course of history. Written and produced by Maddie Price, with music and lyrics by emerging talent Mayla Stith and Maddie Price, the show embodies the essence of “Gossip Girl” meets “Bridgerton” meets the Eras Tour. As the lines between duty and desire blur, unexpected alliances form, fake relationships ignite, and every dance and whispered conversation could tip the balance of their fate—for better or worse. Focusing on Agent 355 and George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, this musical sheds light on their untold yet ever impactful stories. The 54 Below night will have you at the edge of your seat as you follow a song cycle from the show, taking you on the journey of America’s hidden heroes. Will you join the Revolution?

Featuring Ashley Barnes, Vinya Chhabra, Charles Flaherty, Tyler Gay, Julian Lerner, Emmy Liu-Wang, Echo Deva Picone, Sloane Price, Ben C Smith, Joshua Turchin, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOOFYLAND: AN ORIGINAL THEME PARK MUSICAL BY MIKE HADGE, FEAT. JELANI REMY & MORE! – FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

“Embrace the Enchanthood” with us at 54 Below for a raucous evening featuring the songs of writer/composer Mike Hadge’s new, original award-winning theme park musical comedy DoofyLand. Backstage at a failing Florida theme park, DoofyLand follows the folks under those giant character heads. Featuring an infectious, Disney-esque soundtrack blending Sherman Brothers-like ditties with rock, pop and old fashioned Broadway flavors. The result is a modern fable about how our “fantasy lands” can become our cages.

It will be a night lovingly ribbing all things Disney characters and theme parks, featuring musical park character inner-monologues, odes to making friends in your thirties, furry love songs, psychosexual carousels and more, all performed by Broadway and Off-Broadway’s finest. Disney adults, this is your Hamilton!

Directed by Jen Wineman, with music direction by Joshua Turchin. Arrangements by David Dabbon (Oh, Mary!), Marcus Montgomery (Dogman: The Musical), and Nick Wilders (Dead Outlaw).

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Russell Daniels, L.R. Davidson, Manu Narayan, Jelani Remy, and Rianny Vasquez.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! – FEBRUARY 14 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine’s Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Maria Briggs and Kevin Shiu, Madge Dietrich and Dani Bryant, Elisa Galindez and Bryan Durieux, Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman, Rita Harvey and Neil Berg, Christine Toy Johnson and Bruce Johnson, Billy Recce and Daniel Nolen, Kyle Scatliffe and Savannah Frazier, Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda, and Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings.

For A Broadway Valentine’s Day, we will offer a specialty champagne cocktail with a three-course prix fixe. Guests can enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85 or order any item a la carte.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY LOVE SONGS!- VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION – FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

If there is one night when you want — need? — to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be Valentine’s Day. And we’ve got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you on Broadway Love Songs! Valentine’s Day. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show, that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night!

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Jack D’Emilio, Savannah Frazier, Alex Getlin, Talitha McDougall Jones, William Michals, MOIPEI, Benjamin Swanson, and Nyjair Wilkerson.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – FEBRUARY 16 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Darius Anthony Harper, Diva LaMarr, and Jada Valenciaga.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KING’S ACADEMY JAZZ: NIGHT OF JAZZ FEATURING NICOLE HENRY – FEBRUARY 16 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

As ambassadors of the most influential music of our time, The King’s Academy Jazz Ensemble is proud to bring their celebration of the music from the Great American Songbook to 54 Below! Wes Lowe, 3-time teacher of the year, and Mickey Smith, Jr., 2020 Grammy Music Educator Award Recipient, direct a program that is both innovative and inspirational, helping students find their voice and discover their sound through jazz.

Night of Jazz is a dynamic musical journey of the best jazz standards performed by a dynamic 20-piece high school jazz band and guest starring award winning vocalist, Nicole Henry. The King’s Academy Jazz Ensemble is a nationally recognized program where students perform at a professional level. Featuring young artists like Julia Basile and Ashton Horne, this next generation of musicians will leave the audience with hope and pride for a brighter future. This show will highlight everything that puts the “Great” in the Great American Songbook.

Nicole Henry’s versatile and emotionally driven performances have wowed audiences in 20 countries. Among her numerous accolades, Henry’s passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” “Best New Jazz Artist” by HMV Japan, “Best Solo Musician” by her hometown Miami New Times, while also being hailed as “One of Eight Black Artists Making Waves in 2024” by Symphonic. She has enjoyed four top 10 CDs including her latest album Time to Love Again which reached #4 on the U.S. jazz radio chart and remained in the top 40 for 20 weeks. Time to Love Again also reached #6 on the UK’s Sweet Rhythms chart and enjoys worldwide play on both Sirius XM’s Real Jazz & Watercolors stations. These successes were supplemented by a 32-city national tour.

The New York Times raved, “I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery,” while BroadwayWorld exclaimed, “(She) should be standing on the biggest stages of the world, alongside the biggest divas in the world. Everyone everywhere needs to be exposed to this magical force of musical artistry.”

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIZZY MCALPINE – FEBRUARY 16 AT 9:30PM

Lizzy McAlpine will not appear at this performance

Celebrate soon-to-be Broadway star Lizzy McAlpine in a journey through her greatest hits so far. This immensely popular indie-pop singer-songwriter is set to make her Broadway debut in the 2025 premiere of Floyd Collins, following her viral performances at 2024’s Elsie Fest. Get ready to hear all of your favorites, including “Ceilings,” “Older,” “Call Your Mom,” “hate to be lame,” and more. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, this is one concert no Broadway or indie-pop music fan should skip! Produced by Lydia Newman, with music direction by Jonja Merck.

Featuring Jordan Crow, Meggie Ferguson, Jack Gereski, Taylor Greny, Nour Habbash, Gia Marino, Lydia Newman, Renée Sabrina, James Seufzer, Vaheed Ali Talebian, Ulric Alfred Taylor, Malaika Wanjiku, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Jonja Merck on piano and Benjamin Walton on guitar.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH – FEBRUARY 17 AT 7PM

Young, Gifted & Broadway Presents: Lift Every Voice!

Let’s lift our voices and celebrate Black History Month with Broadway’s best and brightest young stars! Join us at 54 Below for an evening where you will hear great songs from Broadway and beyond, along with some historical facts you may have never known. Journey with us, as we lift the voices of great historical figures of Black History! Featuring current and recent Broadway youth performers from MJ The Musical, Gypsy, Disney’s The Lion King, and more!

Featuring Donovan Louis Bazemore, Jace Bently, Bryan H Chan, Annabel Cole, Summer Rae Daney, Mari Diop, Scarlett London Diviney, Austin Elle Fisher, Ayvah Johnson, Mehret Marsh, Davis Matthews, Austin Rankin, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, Nia Thompson, Kyleigh Vickers, and Julius-Raymond Weems IV.

Featuring special guest, Broadway legend Bonita Hamilton from Disney’s The Lion King and musical director Rashad McPherson. Come hear these gifted performers acknowledge the many Black Broadway performers whose shoulders we stand on and lift their voices as Broadway’s best and brightest young stars!

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLU: CONFESSIONS OF A LOVER BOY – FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

Blu (MJ The Musical, Titanique) makes his solo debut at 54 Below!

In Confessions of a Lover Boy, Blu will take the audience on a journey through the many faces of love, delivering a night of love songs with the smooth, captivating style of a modern crooner. With music from legends like Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan, and Luther Vandross, with music direction by Deah Love Harriott and featuring an all female band, his smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery promise a captivating and unforgettable evening. Experience the magic of one of Broadway’s rising stars joined by a few surprise special guests.

Blu is a Chicago bred singer and actor. Currently you can catch him swinging on Broadway in MJ The Musical. He’s excited/terrified/relieved and every other feeling imaginable to be returning to 54 Below to debut his solo cabaret. He would like to thank his tribe for pushing him and believing in him. This one’s for Pat.

Featuring special guests Keirsten Hodgens (SIX), Naomi Latta, and Mariah Lyttle (The Wiz, Bad Cinderella).

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WILLIAM MICHALS: BROADWAY’S ROMANTIC BARITONE! – FEBRUARY 18 AT 7PM

The rich, robust, and lush baritone voice of William Michals is a throwback to another era. Nobody on Broadway sounds like Mr. Michals. He made his Broadway debut as The Beast in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. He starred as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific, and he played the romantic villain in the national tour of The Scarlet Pimpernel. He has performed on opera stages and with symphonies throughout the United States. And now he will be starring in this special concert event at 54 Below, singing the famous Broadway show tunes that never fail to make audiences swoon.

Producing and directing the show for William Michals will be NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing and writing shows for Michael Feinstein and creating the landmark Broadway by the Year series that was the signature series for New York’s Town Hall for 22 years.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! DIONNE MCCLAIN-FREENEY – FEBRUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Dionne McClain-Freeney is a composer, composer-lyricist, arranger, musical director, and teaching artist whose music for off-Broadway, children’s theatre, festivals, Gospel, and more, have earned accolades, including GLAAD Media Awards, AUDELCO, and Drama Desk. Whether big or small – stages AND ages, her music has taken audiences from the streets of Greenwich Village to downtown Newark, around the globe with children and talking parrots sampling rice & beans dishes, to Black fathers loving their sons, to an opulent ballroom for the “Black society event of the year.” After a feature in 54 Below’s Black Writer Showcase, join Dionne for a night of musical storytelling that will answer the question: Which theatre, TV, and movie megastar cried tears of joy after hearing one of her songs?

Featuring Kayla Coleman, Alvin Crawford, Crystal Joy, Jason Veasey, Rebecca Vega-Romero, Kiara Wade, and Montria Walker.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACKSTAGE BABBLE: BEYOND THE WALLS OF JOE ALLEN RESTAURANT – FEBRUARY 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

What do you think of when you think of Joe Allen? Maybe it’s the great food, or the star sightings any patron is likely to have. But most people associate the restaurant with its legendary “flop wall” featuring posters of Broadway’s shortest-running shows: Moose Murders, Scandalous, Rags, and more. Charles Kirsch, the host of theater podcast Backstage Babble, will take a deep dive into some of these under-appreciated shows as well as other Broadway misses that have yet to make it to the wall, with first hand accounts and performances by the performers who were there. Any die-hard Broadway fan won’t want to miss hearing these stories. Music direction and piano by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Ivy Austin representing Raggedy Ann, Tony Award® winner Len Cariou representing Dance a Little Closer, Philip Casnoff representing Rockabye Hamlet, Danielle Chambers representing Her First Roman, Donna Lynne Champlin representing By Jeeves, Alma Cuervo representing Is There Life After High School?, Natascia Diaz representing The Capeman, Drama Desk nominee Jerry Dixon representing Bright Lights, Big City, Emmy nominee Jill Eikenberry representing Onward Victoria, 3-time Tony Award® nominee Dee Hoty representing The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Luba Mason representing The Capeman, Jeff McCarthy representing Side Show, Cass Morgan representing The Human Comedy, Michael Potts representing Lennon, Jenna Lea Rosen representing Rachael Lily Rosenbloom (And Don’t You Ever Forget It), and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER’S ACTOR THERAPY – FEBRUARY 19 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver(35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRANCES MERCANTI-ANTHONY: FRANCES FLOATS – FEBRUARY 20 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

“Wendy Wasserstein 2.0. A game-changer for those for whom ‘weight’ is a constant adjective in their day-to-day lives.” Christine Merser, The Boothbay Register

Frances Mercanti-Anthony (Spring Awakening, Jerusalem) is a New Jersey native, who performed on Broadway stages for about a decade. In 2018, at age 40, she fell in love with a divorced dad in Maine, moved to the rugged Midcoast, promptly had 2 children, and gained 110 pounds. She wrote a show about her journey from thin-ish Broadway actress to round country bumpkin, and the joy that she discovered along the way. Frances Floats is that story.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICHELLE LEWIS – FEBRUARY 21 & 22 AT 7PM

Nichelle Lewis is thrilled to be making her New York City solo cabaret debut at 54 Below. Fresh off her acclaimed leading performance as Sarah in Ragtime at New York City Center Encores! and as Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, join her for an evening of music from her career, gospel and soul favorites, and some new original music.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IS A DRAG! – FEBRUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tara Bull and The Bad Judies are back! Whether you’re in love or you hate love, this group of drag queens will entertain you all night. Expect songs from “I Will Always Love You” to “All You Need Is Love” to “Love is The Drug.” Hosted by Tara Bull with The Bad Judies, this show features an all drag band: Lyra Vega on piano, WorshipHER on drums,Wesley on bass guitar, Mercy Be on saxophone and violin, and a new honorary member Tilda Watersclear on trombone. Each Queen will have their moment in the spotlight with plenty of chances to tip them! Love is a Drag will be a fun filled night to remember!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

From October 2024-2025, we’ll be celebrating the the 10th anniversary of this acclaimed series! This landmark occasion will be honored with a year of very special performances, featuring, as always, a richly talented, starry cast.

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., John Easterlin, Melanie Puente Ervin, Alex Getlin, Luke Hawkins, Allison Megan Joyce, Annika Stenstedt, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – FEBRUARY 23 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Chris Collins-Pisano, Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Paul J. Hernandez, Clare Martin, Carolyn Montgomery, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – FEBRUARY 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guest Ramona Mallory and Lucia Spina.

Featuring LaDonna Burns, Michael Di Liberto, Michelle Dowdy, Jon-Michael Reese, Lisa Sabin, Eric Ulloa, and Jordan Wolfe.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACHELORETTE DUETS WITH JULIE BIANCHERI – FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Julie Biancheri selects bachelors to sing her favorite musical duets, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Disney’s Frozen… and more. The audience votes for the final rose winner based on who has the best stage chemistry. From showmance to potential romance, don’t miss a night of bachelorette duets!

Music direction by Joshua Turchin (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 13: The Musical on Netflix, “Schmigadoon”).

Featuring Julie Biancheri, RJ Christian, Eddie Datz, Nolan Donato, Will Dusek, Jake Goz, Malcolm Holmes, Cáleb Koval, Ryan Lynch, Noah Lytle, John Henry Stamper, Henry Thrasher, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – FEBRUARY 24 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: THE SONGS IN OUR HEARTS – FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cassi Mikat and William Pazdziora, the co-founders and voice teachers behind The Voice Collective, are proud to present their first studio showcase at 54 Below! TVC is one of NYC’s premier voice studios, offering cutting-edge voice training for professional singers. Built on the belief that singing is an expression of the heart and soul, TVC fosters artistry and individuality in every performer.

This showcase celebrates the incredible talent of TVC’s students, featuring a dynamic mix of original songs, popular pop/rock hits, and beloved Broadway standards. The Songs in Our Hearts captures the passion and creativity of these remarkable singers. Join us for an unforgettable evening of stunning performances and a celebration of growth and artistry!

Music direction by T.C. Kincer.

Featuring Anaïs & the Hoops, Darby Bixler, Danny Blank, Casey Borghesi, Bridget Carrow, Emma Crow, Whitney Daniels, Josephine Glass, Kristin Greve, Avery Horton, Lauren Kampman, Mary Malaney, Ava Massaro, Hunter McCauley, Brynnan McNeill, Lauren O’Brien, Katie Schumacher, Annie Sherman, Anna Tobin, Camille Umoff, and Ariana Valdes.

Joined by Jesse-Ray Leich on drums and Gene Taylor on bass.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DORIAN HAREWOOD: SONGS FROM THE BRILL BUILDING – FEBRUARY 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Harewood is an undeniable star. He made me burst into tears on three separate occasions – none harder than during his gut-wrenching performance of “Iron in the Fridge” and I seldom cry at Broadway shows.” – Entertainment Weekly

Tony® Award nominee Dorian Harewood makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Songs from the Brill Building. The multi-talented star of The Notebook recently returned to Broadway after a 45-year hiatus. His previous Broadway credits include Two Gentlemen of Verona, Don’t Call Back, The Mighty Gents, and Streamers.

“The Brill Building is where some of the most popular American songs were written. It is considered to have been the center of the American music industry that dominated the pop charts in the early 1960s. These are but a few of the wonderful songs written by this supremely talented group of writers. These are: Songs from the Brill Building.” – Dorian Harewood

Music direction by Tony Daniels.

Best known for his work on screen and television, Harewood first garnered attention in the ABC miniseries “Roots: The Next Generations.” He then went on to star in the ABC series “Strike Force” and the widely popular miniseries, “The Jesse Owens Story” as the titular character. In 1994, he garnered a NAACP Image Award for his role as Jazz/Blues saxophonist Clarence “Cool Papa” Charleston on the NBC series “I’ll Fly Away.” Other television credits include NBC’s “Viper,” “The Hoop Life,” and guest starring roles in such series as “Private Practice,” “Boomtown,” “Las Vegas,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Criminal Minds”, “9-1-1,” “Big Sky,” and a recurring guest starring role on “Bel-Air.” Film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Against All Odds, Sudden Death, and Showtime’s 12 Angry Men, among others.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! RASHAD MCPHERSON – FEBRUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

New Writers at 54! Rashad McPherson will be an evening of music wherein we all share in a songwriter’s journey. The experience will include the mountaintops of accomplishment, achievement, and success; but also the valley lows of closed doors, difficult moments, and missed opportunities.

Join Rashad McPherson, his band and singers, and several special guests for a night of original music that will span genres. Giving each of us a reminder to keep believing.

Featuring Ken Alston, Jr., Kyle Ramar Freeman, and Cristina Raé.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, Jeff Huart on keys, AJ Jagannath on guitar, and Criston Oates on bass.

Also joined by supporting vocals Tyneshia Hill, Chauncey Matthews, Alexis Tidwell, and Candida Walker.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONALEA: THE END OF THE WORLD CABARET – FEBRUARY 26 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed performer Onalea makes her 54 Below debut with The End of the World Cabaret—an evening that brings together the smoky allure of Berlin’s Weimar cabarets, the romance of Parisian salons, and the intimacy of New York’s legendary underground venues. Known for her mesmerizing performances as Hecate in Sleep No More and her celebrated vintage cabarets at the McKittrick Hotel’s Manderley Bar, Onalea delivers a spellbinding night of storytelling and song.

Featuring lush, cinematic arrangements by Emmy Award-winning producer Dave Pierce (Frank Sinatra 100, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang., Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams among other legendary performers), Onalea reimagines jazz standards, theatre classics, and contemporary ballads, including “La Vie En Rose,” “Cabaret,” and “If The World Was Ending.” Step into a world of elegance, nostalgia, and raw emotion, where every note lingers long after the final curtain call.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GAY’S DREAM: BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES WITH A GENDER-BENT TWIST – FEBRUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Glinda in Wicked was a man, or if the Witch in Into the Woods was played by a drag queen? Join us at 54 Below for A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Gender-Bent Twist, featuring male and nonbinary performers and drag artists performing songs sung by female characters in musical theater! Produced and directed by Toby Chernesky, this show celebrates the commonly felt desire to sing female songs like “Defying Gravity” or “I’m Still Hurting” in a dazzling evening of diverse performances of your favorite leading ladies like you’ve never seen before! Audiences can expect a community celebration of queeress, all types of voices, spectacle and authenticity, up-and-coming performers and your favorite NYC drag artists, all wrapped up in a beautiful bow bound to leave you gagged!

Music direction by Mason Margut.

Featuring Kiki Ball-Change, Dawson Blackburn, Toby Chernesky, Bea Effay, Mack Farrar, Thomas Higgins, Thomas Horen, Diva LaMarr, Meaghan Maher, Melisma, August Miller, Megan Onello, Emiliano Pliego, David Postlewate, Adam Rawlings, Christopher Salvaggio, Rachel Shoenecker, and Mitchell Turner.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FINISHED/UNFINISHED: THE SONGS OF JAD JACOB, FEAT. GABRIELLA PIZZOLO & MORE! – FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fresh from staging his new rock musical, composer Jad Jacob returns to New York with Finished/Unfinished, an evening of new and original music with the composer at the keys! Join Jad and a cast of familiar faces from Broadway and beyond as they bring his eclectic characters to life — from classical composers and former First Ladies, to the ambitious attendees of a South Carolina campaign rally. Jad’s award-winning scores have been heard on-screen in Never Can Say Goodbye, produced by and starring Tony® nominee Crystal-Lucas Perry; and in upcoming feature Concessions, starring Michael Madsen and Josh Hamilton. His musical Beethoven: Live In Concert is a recipient of the Al Budde Playwright Scholarship, and a finalist at Musical Theatre West’s New Works Reading Festival. Beethoven was last seen at the Green Room 42 (featuring Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Gabriella Pizzolo); and upstate this spring with Fort Salem Theater (featuring Sarah Beth Pfeifer). After several years of performing and music directing internationally in China, and across the seas of the Mediterranean and Caribbean, he’s excited for you to join him on dry land for his 54 Below debut!

Produced by Em Hausmann and Ian McQueen.

Featuring RJ Christian, Eli Gonzalez, Collin Kilfeather, Michael Lotano, Luke Mannikus, Mars, Katryna Marttala, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Gabriella Pizzolo, Oliver Richman, Ray Robinson, Carlie Shaw, Cole Thompson, Justin Torres, Curry Whitmire, and Oscar Williams.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULO SZOT – FEBRUARY 28 & MARCH 1, 4, & 5 AT 7PM

“Mr. Szot sings with a power that sweeps you off your feet.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $138.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $144.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $50 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS – FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars!

Join some of French Woods’s prominent alumni for this annual night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Hosted by Michael Kushner.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

Music directed by Josh Freilich.

Featuring Andrew Adams, Christopher Anselmo, Carlyn Barenholtz, Derek Bedell, Melody Beron, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Andrew Boorstyn, Lizzy Cenicola, Haylie Christiano, Danny Feldman, Jacob Fisch, Joshua William Gelb, Jon Gellert, Michelle Gerard, Lisa Graye, Brandon Grimes, Ray Kao, Sammi Kramer, Rebecca Kuznick, Cari Leitner, Aliza Loewy, Maya Marcus, Diane Gottschalk Murray, Nina Pelton, Juliet Perel, Jesse Rogers, Bruce Sacks, Evan Schachter, Lauren Schorr, Doug Shapiro, Erik Sherr, Cat Smith, Caroline Sorokoff, Corey Steinfast, Jill Rana Thomas, Brad Weinstock, and Lindsay Wolgel.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees).

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ANGEL DESAI February 4 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE LOVE EXPRESS: A JOURNEY FOR THE HEART February 9 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BROADWAY BROKEN HEART’S CLUB February 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW WRITERS AT 54! ANNA K JACOBS February 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

A BROADWAY VALENTINE’S DAY! February 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO February 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

KING’S ACADEMY JAZZ: NIGHT OF JAZZ FEATURING NICOLE HENRY February 16 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

NEW WRITERS AT 54! DIONNE MCCLAIN-FREENEY February 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BACKSTAGE BABBLE: BEYOND THE WALLS OF JOE ALLEN RESTAURANT February 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

LOVE IS A DRAG! February 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED February 23 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BACHELORETTE DUETS WITH JULIE BIANCHERI February 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: THE SONGS IN OUR HEARTS February 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

DORIAN HAREWOOD: SONGS FROM THE BRILL BUILDING February 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

FINISHED/UNFINISHED: THE SONGS OF JAD JACOB February 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS February 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

