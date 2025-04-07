Photos: Deanna Kirk Sings Jacques Brel & Michel LeGrand at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The divine Deanna Kirk sang Jacques Brel and Michel LeGrand with the great John Di Martino on piano on April 5th at Pangea. Deanna Kirk’s stunning interpretations of the Jacques Brel and Michel Legrand songs, with Di Martino's accompaniment, made an evening to remember. Kirk was joined by the storyteller Lisa Faith Phillips, who added moving stories of Brel’s life and how he inspired Michel LeGrand to perform his own compositions.

Lisa Faith Phillips, storyteller, chanteuse, dancer, has created a new series of bio shows on the American songbook songwriters George Gershwin, Cole Porter and next Irving Berlin with Deanna Kirk and John Di Martino at Pangea. She has performed her original shows in NYC, London, Dublin, Barcelona, and at the DC Capital and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. Deanna Kirk is an American jazz singer, pianist and songwriter based in New York City. She owned Deanna’s, a jazz club in downtown Manhattan. John Di Martino is a composer, arranger, jazz pianist, producer, and educator, based in New York City.

Learn more about the performers on their websites at Deannakirksings.com, johndimartino.com and Lisafaithphillips.com. Find more upcoming shows at Pangea on their website here. Below, see the full set of photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk and Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk and Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk and Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Pianist/Music Director John di Martino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk and Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Deanna Kirk and Lisa Faith Phillips. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

