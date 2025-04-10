News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Ann Kittredge to Return to Chelsea Table+Stage With WHEN IN LOVE

The performance will take place on Thursday, May 8 at 7pm.

By: Apr. 10, 2025
Ann Kittredge to Return to Chelsea Table+Stage With WHEN IN LOVE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge will return to Chelsea Table+Stage with an all-new show on Thursday, May 8 at 7pm, with her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano. The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort. Tickets are $20-40 (plus fees) and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. 

For her new show, *“When in Love," 2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge goes band-less, this time accompanied only by her first-rate musical director Christopher Denny*, in an evening of songs devoted to the vagaries of human nature, especially that pesky emotion called “love.”

Her musically diverse program offers new treatments on venerable classics like “Melancholy Baby: and “It Might as Well be Spring” alongside more contemporary compositions like Ahrens and Flaherty’s “The Human Heart” and Alan Menken and Tim Rice’s “When I Fall in Love,” written for their musical King David in which Ann appeared on Broadway. Ann will also include a handful of numbers from her latest CD “Romantic Notions” which recently won a Bistro award for outstanding recording. In short, Ann Kittredge offers an evening of joyous revelation and heart felt introspection, the kind of a program that can only be done by… two.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos