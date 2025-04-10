Ann Kittredge to Return to Chelsea Table+Stage With WHEN IN LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge will return to Chelsea Table+Stage with an all-new show on Thursday, May 8 at 7pm, with her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano. The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort. Tickets are $20-40 (plus fees) and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum.

For her new show, *“When in Love," 2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge goes band-less, this time accompanied only by her first-rate musical director Christopher Denny*, in an evening of songs devoted to the vagaries of human nature, especially that pesky emotion called “love.”

Her musically diverse program offers new treatments on venerable classics like “Melancholy Baby: and “It Might as Well be Spring” alongside more contemporary compositions like Ahrens and Flaherty’s “The Human Heart” and Alan Menken and Tim Rice’s “When I Fall in Love,” written for their musical King David in which Ann appeared on Broadway. Ann will also include a handful of numbers from her latest CD “Romantic Notions” which recently won a Bistro award for outstanding recording. In short, Ann Kittredge offers an evening of joyous revelation and heart felt introspection, the kind of a program that can only be done by… two.

