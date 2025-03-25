News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Frankie A. Rodriguez & Joe Serafini Sing Jacob Collier's 'Little Blue' at 54 Below

Watch a video of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series couple performing at A Broadway Valentine's Day!

By: Mar. 25, 2025
Watch Frankie A. Rodriguez (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) sing "Little Blue" by Jacob Collier and Brandi Carlile.

54 Below celebrated Valentine's Day at 54 Below with some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds in an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

The evening also featured Maria Briggs and Kevin Shiu, Madge Dietrich and Dani Bryant, Elisa Galindez and Bryan Durieux, Bradley Gibson and Adam HyndmanRita Harvey and Neil BergChristine Toy Johnson and Bruce JohnsonBilly Recce and Daniel Nolen, Kyle Scatliffe and Savannah FrazierAustin Scott and Alexa Cepeda, and Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings.



