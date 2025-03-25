Video: Frankie A. Rodriguez & Joe Serafini Sing Jacob Collier's 'Little Blue' at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Frankie A. Rodriguez (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) sing "Little Blue" by Jacob Collier and Brandi Carlile.

54 Below celebrated Valentine's Day at 54 Below with some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds in an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Comments