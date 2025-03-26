Video: Christiane Noll Sings 'Almost Young' From MRS. SANTA CLAUS at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The marvelous musical mind of Tony Award® winner Jerry Herman brought us many incredible musicals, such as La Cage aux Folles, Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and more. On March 2nd, 54 Below celebrated this genius with an evening of songs and stories performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring Jerry Herman’s music to vivid life.

Hosted by Rob W. Schneider (Behind the Curtain) and Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble). Music direction by Canaan J. Harris. Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen, Chaplin) sings from Mrs. Santa Claus.

About Christiane Noll

Christiane Noll has been seen on Broadaway in Ragtime (Tony Award nomination), Urinetown, Mambo Kings, It Ain't Nothin But The Blues, Jekyll & Hyde, Grease, Miss Saigon, City of Angels, South Pacific. Film: The King & I (Singing Anna).

Other: Closer Than Ever (York Theatre Co.), Witches of Eastwick (Signature Theatre, VA), New Moon (Encores!), Lizzie Borden (Goodspeed Opera), The Student Prince (Paper Mill Playhouse), Lincoln Center American Songbook Series. Symphony soloist with Marvin Hamlisch, Don Pippin and Peter Nero. Opera debut: Washington National Opera, opposite Placido Domingo.

