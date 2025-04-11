News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards

Special awards included Lifetime Achievement Awards to Tovah Feldshuh and Charles Busch, a Board of Directors Award to BRANDY'S PIANO BAR, and more.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented The 39th MAC Awards on Monday, April 10, 2025, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. See photos here!

In addition to announcing the 2025 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Tovah Feldshuh and Charles Busch, a Board of Directors Award to BRANDY'S PIANO BAR, the Hanson Award to DIANE D'ANGELO, and through a new partnership between MAC and NiteLifeExchange.com, the first NiteLife Exchange Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to jazz singer MARIANNE SOLIVAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Bronston. 

Winners of the evening included Andre De Shields, Joe Iconis, and more. See the full list of 2025 MAC Award winners HERE

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
MAC Board that Includes-Hannah Jane, Jason Ellis, Jennie Litt, Kristoffer Lowe, Julie Miller, Aron Bederson, Natasha Castillo, Sidney Myer, Amy Wolk, Anthony Lamattina

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
James Bassi and Sidney Myer

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
LaDonna Burns and John Bronston (Music Director)

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Carolyn Montgomery

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Frank Dain and Carolyn Montgomers

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Frank Dain and Natasha Casttillo

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Ruby. RIms and Charles Busch

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Anthony Fett and Klea Blackhurst

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas and Billy Joe Young

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Justin Dylan Nastro

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Michael D'Angora and Tom D'Angora

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
James Bassi, JoJo Mainelli and John Bronston

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Anthony Fett and LaDonna Burns

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Ethan Mathias and Janice McCune

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
John McDaniel

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Diane D'Angelo and Justin Dylan Nastro

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Anthony Fett and Michael Kirk Lane

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Liz Lark Brown

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Michael D'Angora, Charles Busch and Tom D'Angora

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Tracy Stark

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Ritt Henn

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Karen mach

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Scott Barbarino and Marilyn Lester

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Marianne Solivan (Barry Levitt Jazz Award) and Brandon McCune

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Scott Barbarino, Marianne Solivan, Marilyn Lester, Kati Neiheisel and Natasha Castillo

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Sheree Sano

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Michael Rider

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Diane D'Angelo (Hanson Award)

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Greggory Toroian and Diane D'Angelo

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Gregory Toroian, Diane D'Angelo and Frank Dain

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Diane D'Angelo and Lina Koutrakos

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Maria Gentile

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Bill Zeffiro

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lauren Mufson, Anthony Fett and Liz Lark Brown

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lauren Mufson, Anthony Fett, Bill Zeffiro and Liz Lark Brown

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Honorees Tovah Feldshuh (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Charles Busch (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Tovah Feldshuh and James Bassi

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Jeff Harner, Tovah Feldshuh and James Bassi

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Jim Caruso and Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Jim Caruso and Anthony Fett

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas, Anna Anderson and LaDonna Burns

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas and Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Jim Caruso and Seth Rudetsky

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
LaDonna Burns, Lauren Mufson and Andre Montgomery

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Brandy's Singeurns, Lauren Mufson, Johanna Pinzler, Maria Gentile, Heidi Mollenhaur and Liz Lark Brown Missing from photo-Andre Montgomery, Bobby Belfry, John Bronston, Alison Nusbaum and John Satrom

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Jim Luzar and Ricky Ritzel

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Karen Mack

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Karen Mack and Julie Miller

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Amy Wolk

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Carolyn Montgomery

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas and Sidney Myer

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Julie Miller and Charles Busch

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Shannon Daley

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Shannon Daley and Ruby Rims

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Shannon Daley and Lennie Watts

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Tanya Mobley

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Seth Sykes and Jim Caruso

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Nikki M. James and Amy Wolk

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Ethan Mathias and Lennie Watts

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts and Natasha Castillo

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts and Liz Lark Brown

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Seth Rudetsky. and Charles Busch

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Seth Rudetsky, Charles Busch and JoJo Mainelli

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
JoJo Mainelli and Charles Busch

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Tim Conell

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts and Justin Dylan Nastro

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Justin Dylan Nastro and Julie Miller

Photos: Tovah Feldshuh, Niki M. James and More at the 2025 MAC Awards Image
Susan Mack

