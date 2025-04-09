Noah Eisenberg to Present MY THERAPIST TOLD ME NOT TO at Chelsea Table + Stage

My Therapist Told Me Not To, a new solo show by actor, director, and producer Noah Eisenberg will be performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 PM.



If someone asked you to choose your closest-held values from a deck of cards, would you know which ones are yours or the ones you were told to pick up? In his second session with his therapist, Noah Eisenberg was asked to define just that.



In My Therapist Told Me Not To Noah takes you on the journey of the ten values he chose during this therapy session and the songs and stories that reshaped his identity from “who he was supposed to be” to who he really is. Exploring the intersections between ambition, sex, love, loss, and artistic freedom, Noah drops the facade and invites you into his most intimate session.



Fresh off of directing As Time Goes By Off Broadway, Noah Eisenberg is a queer and Jewish NYC-based director, producer, and performer. Through his production company, Ice Berg Productions, Noah aims to tackle the heart of human connection and utilize humor, identity, and passion to explore how our universal values and qualities bring communities closer or divide us apart. Additional recent credits include Orion and the Goatman (Flea Theater), Elegies: A Song Cycle (site specific, Dive 106), and Songs from an Unmade Bed. Outside of his own projects, Noah is currently co-producing the Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, co-produced the Obie-winning off-Broadway run of Circle Jerk and the Australian tour of MJ the Musical, is executive producing the upcoming film Bookends (Starring F. Murray Abraham and Caroline Aaron), and serves as the Associate Board co-chair to the Tony Award-winning non-profit Broadway For All. He has assisted many prominent directors including Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge on Jersey Boys and Deceived (Maltz Jupiter Theater), Murder on the Orient Express (Cape Playhouse), and To Paint the Earth (Museum of Jewish Heritage). Noah graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theater and is a proud Associate Member of SDC.



My Therapist Told Me Not To also features Emily van Vliet Perea providing additional vocals and serving as the role of the therapist, Harrison Roth serves as Music Director, co-orchestrator alongside Chase Kessler. Sierra Miliziano serves as Executive Producer.



The band for the evening is made up of Harrison Roth on keys, Amanda Morrill on drums/percussion, Michael Herlihy on guitar, Nicole DeMaio on reeds, Allison Seidner on cello, and Mohan Ritsema on bass.

