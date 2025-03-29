Review: Natalie Joy Johnson Brings the Madness of March to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



April may be only around the corner, but March Madness was in full swing last evening at The Green Room 42 with the very talented Maryland native Natalie Joy Johnson. Feeling more of a bar party than a stage performance, the fun and frolic of this night’s crazy March Madness began with a kick.

The indomitable singer jumped onto the stage, clad in an orange NY Knicks jersey which she combined with black athletic shorts and sequined high top sneakers accompanied by sparkly jewelry accessories, as she belted out her rendition of The Pointer Sisters hit “I’m So Excited.” Johnson relayed to the audience that her ensemble truly evoked the “madness of the day” as she had ordered an elegant long purple sequined gown for tonight’s show, which alas, didn’t make it in the mail to her by showtime; thus, she found the unusual pieces of her costume at home in a hurry. Truly March Madness!

The fair-haired chanteuse then explained that we, the filled-to-capacity audience, were going to vote from choices as to the rest of her vocal repertoire for the evening’s show. Armed with a laptop onstage, the ensuing slides for “voting” proceeded with some stunning results. With themes such as Keep the Party Going, Cozy Sweater, TV Theme Song, Musical Theater, Epic Nash Up and Golden Ballad, to name a few, theatergoers were in for a treat. Accompanied by the award-winning Brian Nash on the piano as her Musical Director, accompanist, sidekick and fellow singer, the dynamic duo of song took us on a whimsical musical journey.

Natalie Joy Johnson, a musical theater talent known for roles in Broadway productions of Lempicka, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde is truly a powerful vocal chameleon. While hitting those high notes on renditions of “Rhythm of the Night” (DeBarge), “Don’t Wanna Lose You Now” (Gloria Estefan), “Being Alive” (Stephen Sondheim), “Abracadabra” (Lady Gaga), “Ring Them Bells” (Kander and Ebb), “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” (Cher) and “Superstar” (The Carpenters), she brought not only emotion but in many respects the persona of the originators into each song of her performance. This reviewer was truly in awe of her powerful singing, what a talent to not only do justice to each song, but to pay homage to greats like Liza Minelli, Karen Carpenter and Gloria Estefan. Wow!

Humor abounded with TV Themes like “The Nanny” (The Nanny) and “Reading Rainbow” (Reading Rainbow) alongside a mashup of “Oompa Loompa” (Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory) combined with “Money, Money, Money” (ABBA).

In all, the March Madness of Natalie Joy Johnson was pure pleasure. Laughing, joking and of course such tremendous singing had this reviewer along with the rest of the venue applauding wildly. What a night, what a performer, what a great time.

Natalie Joy Johnson at The Green Room 42 featured the sensational songstress, Natalie Joy Johnson along with her Musical Director and Accompanist, Brian Nash.

