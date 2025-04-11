See Marilyn Maye, Donna Vivino and More Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Donna Vivino, Marilyn Maye and more. See full programming here!

54 SINGS COCO BY Alan Jay Lerner AND ANDRÉ PREVIN – APRIL 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A 4-time Oscar winning star in her first Broadway role. The man who wrote My Fair Lady and Gigi. The choreographer of A Chorus Line. All of these legends came together to create the 1969 Broadway musical Coco, which tells the story of the iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel. An all-star cast of beloved Broadway divas will give the score a rare New York hearing in this one-time-only concert at 54 Below. So get out your favorite dresses from “Orbach’s, Bloomingdale’s, Best, and Saks” and let “The Money Ring Out Like Freedom” as you buy tickets to an evening that’s sure to be anything but a “Fiasco.” The evening will be produced and directed by Charles Kirsch, the host of the podcast Backstage Babble, and musically directed by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Christine Andreas, Steven Brinberg, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Tony Award® nominee Josie de Guzman, Ali Ewoldt, Sara Gettelfinger, Adam Grupper, Ben Jones, Jay Aubrey Jones, Tony Award® nominee Isabel Keating, Neal Mayer, Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar, Jean Preece, Tony Award® nominee AJ Shively, Tony Award® nominee Jane Summerhays, Lenny Wolpe, Penny Worth, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PICASSO IN PARIS: THE ARTIST YOU KNOW. THE STORY YOU DON’T. – APRIL 14 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Experience an exclusive concert presentation of Picasso in Paris; a curated, abbreviated version of the groundbreaking musical set during the Nazi occupation of France. This special performance highlights the story’s powerful themes and music, capturing Picasso’s moral journey as he navigates love, art and resistance. Witness the creation of “The Lost Dove,” a symbol of hope and defiance, in this vivid exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Designed to showcase the story and music, this concert offers a compelling glimpse into a transformative work celebrating the power of art in the face of oppression. Picasso in Paris has a book co-written by Sir Kenneth Hawkins and Paul Cozby, music by Cozby, Luis Bañuelos, and Patrick Ray Andrews, and lyrics by Cozby.

Music direction by Nicolas Perez (Buena Vista Social Club), with music supervision by Alejandro Senior (Urinetown at New York City Center, Death Becomes Her). Stage management by Hethyr (Red) Verhoef.

Featuring Michael Burrell, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Philip Hernández, Jacob Louchheim, Katerina McCrimmon, Elizabeth Nestlerode, Rachel Rice, William Ryall, and Tommy Schrider.

Joined by Mitch Bowers on drums, Sarah Fazendin on violin, Caitlin Thomas on cello, and Eric Wharton on bass.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THAT’S AMORE: CELEBRATING ITALIAN AMERICAN HISTORY, FEAT. Donna Vivino & MORE! – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Italian American music, tradition, and history. That’s Amore will feature popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Volare.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won’t want to miss this fun-filled evening. Produced by Raquel Nobile Fernandez, with music direction by Charles Santoro.

Featuring Mike Cefalo, Bella DeNapoli, Raquel Nobile Fernandez, Cole Grey, Analise Scarpaci, Donna Vivino, Rachel Zatcoff, Jared Zirilli, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RIDER MUSICAL THEATRE IS PULLING HEARTSTRINGS – APRIL 15 AT 9:30PM

Rider University and their BFA musical theatre students are beyond excited to bring their celebration of the world’s best musical theatre love songs to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Kylah Frazier, Rider Musical Theatre is Pulling Heartstrings is a musical theatre cabaret of pure love and excitement, expressed in countless forms. Featuring songs from The Great Gatsby, Wicked, Hunchback, and so much more! Pulling Heartstrings is an emotional, intimate experience that celebrates love in all its forms through powerful music. It’s a chance to connect, be uplifted, and enjoy timeless songs in a cozy, memorable setting. Join us for a captivating journey through delightful musical theatre love songs, performed live to make you laugh, dream, and experience every emotion of love up close.

Music direction by Matthew Angelaccio.

Featuring Nick Ammon, Julianna Belbol, Arick Brooks, Lucas Brown, Nia Chavis, Olivia Conti, Leah Rose Crossan, Jaide Fisher, Kylah Frazier, Chloe Kelly, Lily Levine, Jess Lewis, Joey Mejia, Eric Payton, and Claira Williams.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – APRIL 16 – 19 AT 7PM

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GRAY FOR GLIOBLASTOMA – APRIL 16 AT 9:30PM

Join the city’s brightest new stars for a night of hope, raising awareness for Glioblastoma Multiforme, a fast-growing tumor found in the brain and spine. During this concert, young artists looking to make a difference will sing songs about hope and strength, including hits like “Soon You’ll Get Better” by Taylor Swift and “Rise Up” by Andra Day. They will aim to use the power of young voices, community, and music to raise awareness for a disease that has touched so many.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Gray for Glioblastoma.

Produced by Stevie Bowden.

Music direction by Tobias Urban.

Featuring Brynn Ayoob, Lizzie Buller, Mckenzie Cahill, Carly Cannon, Lexi Cowan, Matthew Feinstein, Charlie Flaherty, Ava Gallucci, Georgia Sophia Hickman-Chow, Ethan Jih-Cook, Kate Jones, Chloe Karamitsos, Ellis Kim, Kristina Miller, Talia Morrison, Ayla Mulock, Alex Rodriguez, and Ianna Rodriguez.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY KARAOKE NIGHT AT 54 BELOW – APRIL 17 AT 9:30PM

Calling all musical theater singers: are you ready to sing beyond 32 bars of a song, step into the warmth of a spotlight, and belt your heart out with live accompaniment? Look no further than Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below. Buy a ticket, bring your book of music, and enter our raffle for a chance to sing a full song onstage at the legendary 54 Below. Hosted and produced by Lyla Ross and music directed by Joshua Turchin, Broadway Karaoke Night at 54 Below is a celebration of the vibrant voices and boundless talents of New York City. Grab your tickets, warm up those cords, and get ready to step into the spotlight.

Singers will enter the raffle in-person at the show.

Featuring Maggie Cox, Morgan Keene, Echo Deva Picone, Jaz Zapp, and possibly YOU!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – APRIL 18 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Alyssa Crosby, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Annika Stenstedt, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – APRIL 20 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Lady Celestina, Darius-Anthony Robinson, and Kraven Strange.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – APRIL 20 AT 7PM

Cher will not appear at this performance

She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring Oakley Boycott, Destiny David, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Natalie Douglas, Melanie Puente Ervin, Kendra Foster McBride, Jenny Lee Stern, and more Chers to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN THE KEY OF 1980S ROCK – APRIL 20 AT 9:30PM

Get ready to relive the glory days of rock with Love in the Key of 1980s Rock—an evening of your favorite ’80s rock hits. Filled with raw emotion and electrifying energy, these songs defined the passionate spirit of the decade. Get ready for an evening of nostalgia, including all your favorites, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, and many more. Each song selected tells a story of either love or heartbreak, capturing the highs and lows of romance. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, music direction and piano by Robert Tomasulo, and production/direction by Adrianna Neal with co-producer Michael Moretti, this is one cabaret no rock music fan should miss!

Featuring Hannah Adams, Kendall Becerra, Benjamin Brooks, Sophie Cote, Andrew Darling, Riley Finn, Carmen Gemellaro, Parker Godnai, Daniel Jones, Audrey Lucas, Adrianna Neal, Nicole Ostlie, Carly Smith Quenqua, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Drew Tremblay, and Ezekiel Wise.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS COCO BY Alan Jay Lerner AND ANDRÉ PREVIN April 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

PICASSO IN PARIS: THE ARTIST YOU KNOW. THE STORY YOU DON’T. April 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

