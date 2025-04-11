News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Singer/Songwriter Matt Cusson Makes Solo Debut At Birdland

Special guests Morgan James and Sam Gruen also lent their vocal talents to the evening.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Matt Cusson made his Birdland solo debut on Monday, April 7, performing on the club’s historic stage. See photos here!

Cusson was joined by Andy Sorenson on guitar, Tim Weisman on bass, and Jonathan Barber on drums. Special guests Morgan James and Sam Gruen also lent their vocal talents to the evening.

The set featured original songs from Matt’s upcoming third album, including his latest single “She Don’t Mind,” and the award-winning “Every Step,” which earned the John Lennon Songwriting Award. He also treated the audience to soulful renditions of Kenny Loggins’ “Heart to Heart” and the Bee Gees’ classic “How Deep is Your Love.” 

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Andrew Marsh, Matt Cusson, Andy Sorenson, Tim Weisman

Andrew Marsh, Matt Cusson, Andy Sorenson, Tim Weisman

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson, Morgan James

Sam Gruen

Sam Gruen

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Andrew Marsh

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Tim Weisman

Andy Sorenson

Andrew Marsh

Andrew Marsh

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Morgan James

Matt Cusson, Morgan James

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson

Matt Cusson, Morgan James, Sam Gruen

Matt Cusson, Sam Gruen

Andrew Marsh, Daniel Glass

