Photos: Singer/Songwriter Matt Cusson Makes Solo Debut At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Matt Cusson made his Birdland solo debut on Monday, April 7, performing on the club’s historic stage. See photos here!

Cusson was joined by Andy Sorenson on guitar, Tim Weisman on bass, and Jonathan Barber on drums. Special guests Morgan James and Sam Gruen also lent their vocal talents to the evening.

The set featured original songs from Matt’s upcoming third album, including his latest single “She Don’t Mind,” and the award-winning “Every Step,” which earned the John Lennon Songwriting Award. He also treated the audience to soulful renditions of Kenny Loggins’ “Heart to Heart” and the Bee Gees’ classic “How Deep is Your Love.”

Comments